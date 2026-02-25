Phil Collins and Luther Vandross nominated for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

25 February 2026, 14:12

Phil Collins and Luther Vandross are among 2026's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The two music icons are first time nominees for the prestigious music institution.

Phil Collins and Luther Vandross are among 2026’s nominees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

For ‘In The Air Tonight’ artist Phil, today’s news marks the first time he has been nominated to join the Hall of Fame as a solo artist, after he entered the prestigious music institution as a member of Genesis in 2010.

The ‘Easy Lover’ singer’s nomination has been celebrated by fans, with many taking to social media to share delight at the news, and their hopes that he will be successful.

It is also the first time the late-great Luther Vandross has been nominated for the Hall of Fame, despite his music’s continued popularity since his death in 2005.

His nomination follows the release of Luther: Never Too Much – a documentary centred on his incredible career – last year.

The other first-time nominees for 2026’s induction ceremony are Jeff Buckley, Mellisa Etheridge, Lauryn Hill, INXS, New Edition, P!nk, Shakira and Wu-Tang Clan.

The Black Crowes, Mariah Carey, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Oasis and Sade are all nominated once again for entry, with 2026 marking the third time both Oasis and Mariah have been on the list.

“This might be the toughest list I’ve seen in years, every last one should be in there,” one fan reacted on X.

Others commented their surprise at how artists including Phil Collins, Luther Vandross and Sade have not yet been inducted.

Oasis, Mariah Carey and Sade are all back on the nominations list this year.
Oasis, Mariah Carey and Sade are all back on the nominations list this year. Picture: Getty

2026’s inductees will be revealed around April this year, after an international panel made up of past inductees, members of the music industry and historians cast their votes.

Members of the public can also have their say by casting one vote per day in the Hall’s annual online Fan Vote, the results of which will count as one ballot.

In November 2025, Cyndi Lauper, Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

