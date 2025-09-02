Rick Astley Reflection UK tour: Venues, dates and how to get tickets

2 September 2025, 10:22

Rick Astley is going on tour in 2026.
Rick Astley is going on tour in 2026.

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ singer will be joined by Gabrielle on his next UK and Ireland tour.

Rick Astley has announced he will be setting off on a new UK and Ireland tour in 2026.

Hot on the heels of the ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ star’s recent appearance at Henley Festival and following on from his various 2024 tour shows, Rick’s Reflection Tour will take him all over the UK and to Dublin in April 2026.

Starting on April 10 in Glasgow, Rick will visit locations including Belfast, Liverpool, Cardiff and Birmingham before ending his 12-date tour with a show at London’s The O2.

At every show, the 59-year-old artist will be joined by ‘Dreams’ star Gabrielle.

Rick Astley performing at Henley Festival 2025.
Rick Astley performing at Henley Festival 2025.

The Story of 'Dreams', told by Gabrielle

“Incredibly excited to announce my 2026 UK & Ireland Reflection Tour with support from the legendary @gabrielleuk,” Rick penned on social media while announcing his tour yesterday (September 2).

Gabrielle shared: “Did somebody say TOUR!? I’m so excited to announce that I’ll be joining the incredible @officialrickastley on his Reflection Arena Tour in April 2026.

“The last time we toured together was back in 2018… where does the time go!?” she reflected. “I can’t wait to do it all again…it’s going to be a special one.”

Rick’s Reflection UK and Ireland tour dates and venues are:

  • April 10 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
  • April 11 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
  • April 13 – Belfast, SSE
  • April 14 – Dublin, 3Arena
  • April 16 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • April 17 – Manchester, Co-op Live
  • April 18 – Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena
  • April 20 – Bournemouth, International Centre
  • April 21 – Cardiff, Utilita Arena
  • April 22 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
  • April 24 –Birmingham, BP Pulse LIVE
  • April 25 – London, The O2

Tickets for Reflection shows will go on sale from 9.30am on Friday, September 5 via ticketmaster.co.uk. A fan pre-sale will go live on Wednesday, September 3, at 9.30am.

Rick Astley performs cover of ABBA hit 'The Winner Takes It All'

