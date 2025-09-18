Exclusive

Real reason Rick Astley is NEVER gonna give up performing this song

18 September 2025, 11:25

Rick Astley wants fans to know he's not tired of his greatest hit.
Rick Astley wants fans to know he's not tired of his greatest hit. Picture: YouTube/Smooth Radio

By Hannah Watkin

As Rick Astley prepares for his The Reflection 2026 UK tour, fans can rest assured this hit will always be on the setlist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rick Astley is no ‘one hit wonder’.

Despite being best known for his 1987 chart-topper ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, the ‘Together Forever’ singer had several more chart successes in his early career, and achieved a second UK No. 1 album with 50 in 2016.

But unlike some artists who would rather move fans’ attention on from their earliest hits to their more recent music, Rick doesn't shy away from embracing his biggest song’s enduring popularity.

Speaking with Smooth Radio to celebrate his recent The Reflection Tour news, Rick opened up about why he will never give up performing ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ with pride.

Watch Rick Astley's full Smooth Radio interview below:

Rick Astley at 60: Back on tour & embracing THAT iconic meme

“I see it in the eyes of certain artists where they have to play a certain song and they’d rather not, and I’m a bit the other way,” Rick told Angie Greaves.

“I'm a bit like ‘Well at least they’ll remember this one,’” he added.

Comfort music

Rick remains humble about his musical success story, admitting he still finds it “nuts” how ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ changed his life.

“I didn’t think to myself [when starting out] I’d be 60 and still doing [music],” he reflected, suggesting he’d have been “deluded” to have more confidence.

Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up (Official Video) (4K Remaster)

Still, the 59-year-old's early career success allowed him to retire from music at 27, and he credits this break from “all the nonsense” of the industry with helping him to still enjoy performing his old hits in later life.

He also finds ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’’s continued popularity across generations a welcome aid in bringing less familiar audiences, such as festival crowds, on board with performances.

“Once I’m up there doing it, I get lost in it and I just enjoy it [but] I kind of know that I’ve got that song, ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’, at the end of the gig and go ‘Well at least they’ll know that one,’” he said.

"It frightens the band"

Ahead of his The Reflection Tour next year, Rick is not planning on releasing any new music.

Rick performing at Henley Festival in 2025.
Rick performing at Henley Festival in 2025. Picture: Getty

Rick Astley - Never Gonna Stop (Official Video)

“In terms of making a new record right now, I’m kind of enjoying being off,” Rick admitted.

However, the artist – whose last album, Are We There Yet? was released in 2023 – is still working on new music, and may perform a new song or two at his concerts next year.

“I'd like to at least play one new song on tour, because it’s always fun and it frightens the band,” he joked. “But I just don’t think I want to make a record right now...

“If I make one, I think I’d like to make one with a bunch of other people,” he added, hinting at what fans might expect from the ‘She Wants to Dance with Me’ star in a few years’ time.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Robbie Williams will release a new album this year!

Robbie Williams new album: BRITPOP release date delay, songs and more explained

Robbie Williams

Read Barbra Streisand's tribute to the late Robert Redford

Barbra Streisand says Robert Redford was 'one of a kind' and opens up about their last meeting

Barbra Streisand

2025 has seen the loss of many stars...

Celebrity Deaths in 2025: Remembering those we’ve lost this year

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley relationship: How did they meet? How long have they been dating? and more

Country

Earth, Wind & Fire and Cyndi Lauper Grammy Salute posters

Earth, Wind & Fire and Cyndi Lauper to be honoured in new Grammy Salute specials

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

The News Agents

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Take That are hinting at something new via social media

Take That tease ‘big news on the way’ – Here’s everything we know so far

Take That

Robert Redford and his wife Sibylle Szaggers shared a special bond.

Robert Redford and his wife Sibylle Szaggars' secret to 'wonderful' decades-long romance

TV & Film

As the beating heart of Queen's flamboyant rock music, Freddie Mercury was fascinated by opera throughout his entire life.

How Freddie Mercury fulfilled a lifelong dream the final time he sang on stage

Freddie Mercury

Why Boy George ‘hated’ Culture Club music videos

Why Boy George ‘hated’ Culture Club music videos

Boy George

This Queen music video looks like it was a lot of fun to film...

Watch Queen get the giggles in must-be-seen music video bloopers

Queen

Barbra Streisand enlisted Bryan Adams for her first big hit in over a decade.

When Bryan Adams teamed up with Barbra Streisand in 1996 for a gorgeous one-off duet

Barbra Streisand