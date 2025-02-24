Roberta Flack dies, aged 88

Roberta Flack has died aged 88. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The 'Killing Me Softly' singer passed away in February 2025.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Roberta Flack has died aged 88, her publicist Elaine Schock has confirmed.

The 'Killing Me Softly with His Song' singer - also known for hits including her 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' cover and 'Feel Like Makin' Love' - died on Monday February 24, surrounded by family.

The soul singer revealed she was suffering from ALS in 2022, with a statement at the time saying she could no longer sing as a result of the neurodegenerative condition, which also was affecting her speech.

Roberta Flack performing in 2008. Picture: Getty

Roberta released 20 studio albums over the course of her hugely influential musical career, plus three live albums and five compilation albums.

The singer was introduced to music by her parents, both of whom were musicians, and began performing herself at church from the age of four.

She earned herself a music scholarship at Howard University when she was aged just 15, and graduated in 1956.

Roberta Flack - Killing Me Softly With His Song (Official Video)

Roberta rose to fame as an influential voice in the jazz, soul and growing R&B quiet storm community in the 1970s, after the release of her debut album Chapter Two in 1970 and her sophomore album Quiet Fire in 1971.

In 1971, she won her first Grammy for the latter's single 'The First Time I Ever Saw Your Face', a track which rose to popularity after it featured in love scenes in Clint Eastwood's 1971 thriller film Play Misty For Me.

Then in 1972, she became the first artist in history to pick up the Record of the Year prize in consecutive years when she won in the same category with what was to become perhaps her most famous track, 'Killing Me Softly with His Song'.

The song also won Roberta the Grammy for Best Female Pop Vocal performance that year too.

Roberta Flack with her 1974 Grammy for Record of the Year, pictured with singer Isaac Hayes. Picture: Getty

Roberta Flack at the 2020 Grammys, where she was awarded a Lifetime Achievement award. Picture: Getty

In 2020, Roberta was awarded the Grammy's Lifetime Achievement Award for her contribution to music history over her 50-years-strong career.

After suffering a stroke in 2016, the singer did not deliver a speech while receiving her award, but shared in an email statement before the show that it was "a tremendous and overwhelming honour" to be in receipt of the award.

"I’ve tried my entire career to tell stories through my music. This award is a validation to me that my peers heard my thoughts and took in what I have tried to give."

Roberta was married once during her life, to jazz musician Stephen Novosel from 1966 to 1972.

Watch Roberta Flack Win Record Of The Year In 1974 | GRAMMY Rewind

Away from music, she was also known for being a passionate social civil rights campaigner, was a member of the Artist Empowerment Coalition and a spokeswoman for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Tributes for Roberta have begun to pour in from her many famous fans and friends from across the music industry.

Oscar-winning actor and singer Jennifer Hudson penned on Instagram: "So sad to hear of Roberta Flack’s passing. One of the great soul singers of all time. Rest well, Ms. Flack. Your legacy lives on!!!"

The Pointer Sisters' Ruth Pointer said: "Condolences to family, friends and fans of Roberta Flack. RIP"

Meanwhile Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter Bernice A King shared: "What a powerful, synchronised, beautiful instrument you were…Thank you #RobertaFlack."