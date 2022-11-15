Roberta Flack retires from singing after announcing ALS diagnosis

15 November 2022, 11:53

By Mayer Nissim

"It it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon."

Robert Flack has revealed that she can no longer sing, as she has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The soul icon's manager Suzanne Koga revealed that Flack now found it "impossible to sing and not easy to speak" as a result of the disease.

"Miss Flack plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits," Koga said.

"Her fortitude and joyful embrace of music that lifted her from modest circumstances to the international spotlight remain vibrant and inspired."

She added: "It will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon."

Roberta Flack in 1973
Roberta Flack in 1973. Picture: Getty Images

Now 85, Roberta Flack found fame in the early 1970s and scored a clutch of massive hit singles, including 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face', 'Killing Me Softly with His Song' and 'Feel Like Makin' Love'.

Among her many duets with Donny Hathaway were the successful singles 'Where Is the Love' and 'The Closer I Get to You'.

Flack was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999 and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

Roberta Flack at the Grammys in 2020
Roberta Flack at the Grammys in 2020. Picture: Getty Images

She previously won the Record of the Year gong in successive years for 'The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face' and 'Killing Me Softly With His Song' in 1973 and 1974.

In 2018, Flack was forced to halt a performance at the Apollo Theater and be rushed to the Harlem Hospital Center, with it being revealed that she had suffered a stroke a few years earlier.

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Peter Gabriel had a hugely successful solo career after leaving Genesis.

Peter Gabriel's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

White Christmas The Musical cast

White Christmas The Musical heads out on UK tour: Watch Jay McGuiness and Lorna Luft in rehearsals

TV & Film

Roberta Flack in 1975

Roberta Flack facts: Soul singer's age, career, husband and more revealed

Rod Stewart performing in 2022

Rod Stewart refused £1million to perform at Qatar World Cup due to country's human rights record

Rod Stewart

The British public couldn't wait to have the Bee Gees back on 'home soil' again.

When the Bee Gees made a triumphant UK comeback with 1988 Wembley Stadium performance

Bee Gees

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

More Smooth Features

The Beatles

The 40 greatest Beatles songs ever, ranked

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Don Henley

Don Henley facts: Eagles singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Andy Gibb

Andy Gibb: Remembering the life and career of the Bee Gees' younger brother

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf facts: 'Bat Out of Hell' singer's real name, age, wife, children and more revealed