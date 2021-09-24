Ronnie Wood facts: Rolling Stones guitarist's age, family, children, net worth and more revealed

Ronnie Wood joins James Bay on stage at London's O2 Academy Brixton in 2015. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

As a member of The Rolling Stones and Faces, Ronnie Wood has been one of the most celebrated rock 'n' roll guitarists for the past five decades.

Here's all you need to know about the English rock musician:

Who is Ronnie Wood?

Ronnie Wood performing with The Rolling Stones in Auckland, New Zealand in 2014. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Ronnie Wood, also known as Ron Wood or 'Woody', is one of the most distinguished musicians in rock music history.

Prior to Wood having been a member of The Rolling Stones for nearly fifty years, he was also famously the lead guitarist of Faces with Rod Stewart, as well as the Jeff Beck Group.

Aside from his success as one of The Rolling Stones, Wood has also released several solo albums with his most notable solo album, 1979’s Gimme Some Neck, reaching No. 45 in the US’ Billboard Charts.

Similarly to bandmates Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Wood was known for his excesses during the era of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll, and became a permanent member of The Rolling Stones in 1976.

Ronnie Wood has twice been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, firstly with The Rolling Stones in 1989, and secondly with Faces in 2012.

How old is Ronnie Wood and where was he born?

Ronnie Wood has been a member of The Rolling Stones for nearly fifty years. (Photo by George Wilkes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Ronnie Wood was born in Hillingdon, West London on 1st June 1947.

His family lineage were river/canal barge operators, and his generation were the first to be born and reside on land.

His two older brothers, Ted Wood and Art Wood, were both graphic artists and musicians themselves.

How did Ronnie Wood get his start in music?

Ronnie Wood and Rod Stewart from Faces performing at Lewisham Odeon in London on 21st November 1974. (Photo by Erica Echenberg/Redferns). Picture: Getty

At the tender age of 17, Wood began his career as a professional musician joining a local group called The Birds. After the group disbanded, he then had stints in The Creation and the Jeff Beck Group.

His first taste of success was once he left the Jeff Beck Group and joined former members of Small Faces after Steve Marriott had left.

Both he and Rod Stewart joined the remaining members to form Faces, who became one of the highest-grossing and sought-after live acts of the time, releasing hit singles such as 'Stay With Me' and 'Ooh La La'.

Once Faces went their separate ways, Ronnie Wood began writing and recording on his own, recruiting The Beatles' George Harrison, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards to play on his first solo album I've Got My Own Album to Do.

After Mick Taylor's departure, Ronnie Wood was then invited to join The Rolling Stones as a full-time member in 1976.

What famous songs has Ronnie Wood played on?

With The Rolling Stones:

- 'It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)'

- 'Start Me Up'

- 'Miss You'

- 'Emotional Rescue'

- 'Beast Of Burden'

- 'Undercover of the Night'

- 'Some Girls'

With Faces:

- 'Stay With Me'

- 'Ooh La La'

- 'Cindy Incidentally'

With Rod Stewart:

- 'You Wear It Well'

Is Ronnie Wood married?

Ronnie Wood and Sally Humphreys attend 2020's BRIT Awards in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns). Picture: Getty

Ronnie Wood with his ex-wife Jo Wood at Knebworth Pop Festival, 1979. (Photo by Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Ronnie Wood is married to Sally Humphreys, the owner of a theatre production company. They tied the knot in 2012.

Wood has been married twice before, and three times in total. His first marriage was to model Krissy Findlay from 1971 to 1978, and his second was with model Jo Wood from 1985 to 2009.

He left Jo Wood acrimoniously in 2008 after leaving her to date Russian model Ekaterina "Katia" Ivanova when she was 19 years old and he was 61, but has since been forgiven by his ex-wife of 30 years.

Does Ronnie Wood have any children?

Ronnie Wood and ex-wife Jo Wood are photographed with their children in Chelsea, London in 1983. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Hulton Archive/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Ronnie Wood has six children in total. He had his first child Jesse Wood with first wife Krissy Findlay, and both Leah and Tyrone with second wife Jo Wood. Ronnie also adopted Jamie, Jo's son from a previous marriage.

With his current wife Sally, Ronnie has twins Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, both of whom were born when he was 69 years old.

How much is Ronnie Wood worth?

Ronnie Wood's net worth is an estimated $200 million.

Is there anything else we need to know about Ronnie Wood?

Ronnie Wood painting in his art studio. (Photo by Julian Broad.). Picture: Julian Broad

Ronnie Wood is an avid and respected artist, with painting, drawing, and printing his choice of medium.

He attended Ealing Art College during the '60s (as did Queen's Freddie Mercury and The Who's Pete Townshend) and has had his artworks exhibited all around the world. Together with his two sons, Jamie and Tyrone, Wood owns the London art gallery Scream.

In recent years, Wood battled lung cancer and had successful surgery to remove part of his lung, as he refused chemotherapy to avoid losing his hair. He was again diagnosed with cancer for a second time in April 2021, but was given the all-clear after successful treatment.

Wood is also a lifelong fan of football team West Bromwich Albion.