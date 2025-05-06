Roxette announce UK and European tour five years on from Marie Fredriksson death

The Roxette's Per Gessle is on tour celebrating his and Marie Fredriksson's beloved songs. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Roxette frontman Per Gessle and Lena Philipsson will tour Europe later this year to celebrate the Swedish band’s greatest hits.

Roxette are bringing their Roxette In Concert tour to the UK.

The Swedish pop group – known for hits including ‘It Must Have Been Love’ and ‘Listen to Your Heart’ - will be bringing their new show to London on Monday, December 1.

The band will also perform in Hungary, Germany, the Czech Republic and Spain – as well as their home country of Sweden – later this year.

Roxette In Concert sees the band’s frontman and co-founder Per Gessle perform Roxette’s biggest hits alongside Swedish pop star Lena Philipsson, who has joined the group to celebrate their music following the death of original member Marie Fredriksson from cancer in 2020.

The duo have already brought Roxette In Concert to South Africa and Australia, performances which Per said in a statement today (May 6) had been an “incredible experience.”

“It’s been so emotional and powerful to reconnect with the fans and bring Roxette’s music back to the stage,” he said.

“The response has truly been overwhelming. Marie will always be irreplaceable, but I’m lucky to have found an amazing voice and brilliant performer in Lena Philipsson.

Roxette performing in South Africa earlier this year. Picture: Getty

“I co-wrote Lena’s first major hit back in 1986, and she’s one of Sweden’s brightest stars,” he added.

Lena herself shared: “The first part of the tour has been absolutely amazing! Working with Per and performing these iconic songs has been a true joy. I’m so excited for what’s to come next.”

Performing with Per and Lena on tour are original Roxette musicians Clarence Öfwerman and Jonas Isacsson as well as Christoffer Lundquist, Magnus Börjeson, Magnus 'Norpan' Eriksson, Dea Norberg.

Tickets for Roxette In Concert’s autumn leg of their European tour will go on sale on Friday, May 9 at 9am BST. More details are available here: roxetteblog.com/roxette-in-concert-2025

Tickets for Roxette’s summer European tour dates are already on sale.

What are Roxette’s Roxette In Concert’s 2025 European tour dates and venues?

Summer leg

June 12 – Bergen, Norway – Bergenfest

June 20 – Fredrikstad, Norway – Idyll festivalen

June 21 – Viborg, Denmark – Forever Festival

June 23 – Munich, Germany – Tollwood Musik-Arena

June 27 – Madrid, Spain – Noches del Botánico

June 28 – Mérida, Spain – Stone & Music Festival

July 4 – Kestenholz, Switzerland – St. Peter at Sunset Festival

July 12 – Weert, The Netherlands – Bospop Festival

July 13 – Zottegem, Belgium – Rock Zottegem

July 17 – Pori, Finland – Pori Jazz Festival

July 23 – Göteborg, Sweden – Trädgårdsföreningen

July 25 – Göteborg, Sweden – Trädgårdsföreningen

July 26 – Halmstad, Sweden – Brottet

July 27 – Halmstad, Sweden – Brottet

Autumn leg