Roxette announce UK and European tour five years on from Marie Fredriksson death

6 May 2025, 11:00

The Roxette's Per Gessle and Marie Fredriksson and Per performing with Lena Philipsson in 2025.
The Roxette's Per Gessle is on tour celebrating his and Marie Fredriksson's beloved songs. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Roxette frontman Per Gessle and Lena Philipsson will tour Europe later this year to celebrate the Swedish band’s greatest hits.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Roxette are bringing their Roxette In Concert tour to the UK.

The Swedish pop group – known for hits including ‘It Must Have Been Love’ and ‘Listen to Your Heart’ - will be bringing their new show to London on Monday, December 1.

The band will also perform in Hungary, Germany, the Czech Republic and Spain – as well as their home country of Sweden – later this year.

Roxette In Concert sees the band’s frontman and co-founder Per Gessle perform Roxette’s biggest hits alongside Swedish pop star Lena Philipsson, who has joined the group to celebrate their music following the death of original member Marie Fredriksson from cancer in 2020.

The duo have already brought Roxette In Concert to South Africa and Australia, performances which Per said in a statement today (May 6) had been an “incredible experience.”

“It’s been so emotional and powerful to reconnect with the fans and bring Roxette’s music back to the stage,” he said.

“The response has truly been overwhelming. Marie will always be irreplaceable, but I’m lucky to have found an amazing voice and brilliant performer in Lena Philipsson.

Roxette performing in South Africa earlier this year.
Roxette performing in South Africa earlier this year. Picture: Getty

“I co-wrote Lena’s first major hit back in 1986, and she’s one of Sweden’s brightest stars,” he added.

Lena herself shared: “The first part of the tour has been absolutely amazing! Working with Per and performing these iconic songs has been a true joy. I’m so excited for what’s to come next.”

Performing with Per and Lena on tour are original Roxette musicians Clarence Öfwerman and Jonas Isacsson as well as Christoffer Lundquist, Magnus Börjeson, Magnus 'Norpan' Eriksson, Dea Norberg.

Tickets for Roxette In Concert’s autumn leg of their European tour will go on sale on Friday, May 9 at 9am BST. More details are available here: roxetteblog.com/roxette-in-concert-2025

Tickets for Roxette’s summer European tour dates are already on sale.

What are Roxette’s Roxette In Concert’s 2025 European tour dates and venues?

Summer leg

  • June 12 – Bergen, Norway – Bergenfest
  • June 20 – Fredrikstad, Norway – Idyll festivalen
  • June 21 – Viborg, Denmark – Forever Festival
  • June 23 – Munich, Germany – Tollwood Musik-Arena
  • June 27 – Madrid, Spain – Noches del Botánico
  • June 28 – Mérida, Spain – Stone & Music Festival
  • July 4 – Kestenholz, Switzerland – St. Peter at Sunset Festival
  • July 12 – Weert, The Netherlands – Bospop Festival
  • July 13 – Zottegem, Belgium – Rock Zottegem
  • July 17 – Pori, Finland – Pori Jazz Festival
  • July 23 – Göteborg, Sweden – Trädgårdsföreningen
  • July 25 – Göteborg, Sweden – Trädgårdsföreningen
  • July 26 – Halmstad, Sweden – Brottet
  • July 27 – Halmstad, Sweden – Brottet

Autumn leg

  • November 4 – Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Aréna
  • November 6 – Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Arena
  • November 15 – Valencia, Spain - Roig Arena
  • November 16 – Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club
  • November 18 – Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Arena
  • November 20 – Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom
  • November 22 – Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena
  • November 23 – Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle
  • November 25 – Düsseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
  • November 26 – Nuremberg, Germany - Arena Nürnberger Versicherungen
  • December 1 – London, England - OVO Arena Wembley
  • December 4 – Linköping, Sweden - Saab Arena
  • December 5 – Stockholm, Sweden - Avicii Arena

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Dolly Parton speaking in 2025 and with her husband Carl in the past

Dolly Parton talks 'big adjustment' of life without husband Carl Dean

Dolly Parton

Keith Urban smiling

Keith Urban to receive first live ACM Awards Triple Crown nod since 2010

Country

Dolly Parton smiling with a guitar.

Dolly: An Original Musical - Dolly Parton’s new Broadway show dates, tickets, and more details

Dolly Parton

George Michael crowned Smooth's All Time Top 500 number one for eighth year running

George Michael crowned Smooth's All Time Top 500 number one for eighth year

George Michael performing Roxanne.

George Michael’s jazz cover of The Police’s Roxanne is still stunning 25 years on

George Michael

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Bob Geldof and Midge Ure at a Live Aid event in 2025 and stars performing at Live Aid in 1985.

Live Aid Just For One Day musical: Album details, show dates, how to get tickets and more

Ed Sheeran's new album Play will be released later this year.

Ed Sheeran new album: 'Play' release date, songs, listen to first single 'Azizam' and more

Ed Sheeran

Bjorn Ulvaeus and Christina Sas together in December 2022.

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus’ ‘love at first sight’ marriage with 28-years-younger wife explored

ABBA

Kevin Costner with his ex wives Cindy Silva and Christine Baumgartner.

Kevin Costner’s relationship history: Marriages, divorces, on set affairs and JLo rumours explained

TV & Film

Did you know Ricky Gervais was a one-time pop star?

Watch Ricky Gervais as a one-time 80s pop star before he found global fame

Shaboozey and Jell Roll have teamed up for a new song.

Shaboozey and Jelly Roll’s Amen: Lyrics, meaning, listen here and more

Country