Sade to release first new song in years for new benefit album

By Thomas Edward

She's one of the most elusive figures in popular music.

But that in no way means that the desire to hear new music from Sade isn't as strong as ever.

Thankfully, fans of the 'Smooth Operator' singer are in luck, as it's been announced that Sade is set to release new music.

It'll mark the first time we've heard anything from the Grammy and Brit Award winner since 2018.

Sade last released stand-alone film soundtrack singles 'Flower of the Universe' for the Disney movie A Wrinkle In Time, and 'The Big Unknown' for neo-noir heist thriller Widows which starred Viola Davis and Liam Neeson.

Now it's been revealed that Sade has contributed the song 'Young Lion' to the upcoming compilation album titled Transa.

Set for release on 22nd November, Transa aims to support transgender awareness and spotlight both trans and non-binary artists.

The project has been assembled by non-profit Red Hot, and is for a cause that is close to Sade's heart.

As revealed in the press statement in Variety, Sade's song 'Young Lion' is dedicated to her son Izaak who identifies as a transgender man.

Artists Massima Bell put the Transa project together with Dust Reid who said: "We started talking about all the gifts that trans artists have been giving to the world, and wanted to create a Red Hot project that centered and celebrated those gifts.

"We hoped to create a narrative that positions trans and non-binary people as leaders in our society insofar as the deep inner work they do to affirm who they are in our current climate. We felt this is something everybody should do.

"Whether you identify as trans or non-binary or otherwise, if you took the time to explore your gender, get in touch with the feeling side of yourself, maybe we would have a future-oriented around values of community, collaboration, care, and healing."

Lauren Auder + Wendy & Lisa - I Would Die 4 U (Official Audio)

Transa - which has been stylised as TRAИƧA - has eight chapters in total, titled “Womb of the Soul,” “Survival,” “Dark Night,” “Awakening", "Grief,” “Acceptance,” “Liberation,” and “Reinvention".

It features over three and a half hours of music, including contributions from the likes of Sam Smith and many more.

The first single to be released from the project comes from long-time Prince collaborators Wendy & Lisa who sing alongside Lauren Auder on a cover of 'I Would Die 4 U' - listen above.

It's been long rumoured that Sade has been back in the recording studio, after Brad Pitt called her "royalty" having said the band has been recording in his renovation Miraval Studios at the famed Château Miraval in the South of France.

In 2022, Pitt and his partner - French producer Damien Quintard - revealed Sade has returned to the studio where they originally recorded parts of their 1985 album, Promise.

"Sade is very special for Miraval and the legacy of the studio," Quintard said at the time. "We were ecstatic when she arrived and for her to be the first artist to record again here."

He continued to say it was "fantastic. Some of the great moments of the studio are when you combine the past with the future."