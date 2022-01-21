Where is Shanice now? 'I Love Your Smile' singer's age, husband, children and songs revealed

Shanice later competed on Star Search as an 11-year old, and then signed with A&M Records.

Her mother and aunt went to LA in pursuit of careers in the music industry. However, they shifted their focus to Shanice. When she was nine years old, she appeared in a KFC advert with iconic jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald .

Shanice was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and later relocated to Los Angeles with her mother Crystal, and her aunt Penni.

Full name Shanice Lorraine Wilson-Knox (née Wilson), she was born on May 14, 1973. She celebrated her 48th birthday in 2021.

Where is Shanice now?

Shanice is still making music and performing live. She released the single 'He Won't' in 2019.

In 2017, Shanice opened up about her career, stating that it was stalled by record company managers back in the 2000s.

"I’ve always tried to stay current and so when the music started changing I changed with the music ‘cause I still stay true to who I am but I always said I never want to sound like, dated, or anything like that," she told Eurweb.

"So I always try to stay fresh and I enjoy a lot of the new stuff that’s out right now. So that was never an issue. The issue was when I got pregnant.

"I started working on my album and when they found out I was pregnant, I got dropped. I was on a major label and I feel like that was taken away from me because I was pregnant. Because of the timing of it. I’m five months pregnant. I started working on my music.

"I was excited and I said, ‘By the time I finish the album, the baby will be born and I can still keep it moving.’

"I didn’t just want to have kids and not sing anymore. I wanted to have my kids and get back out there. I was going to be in the gym and get my body in shape. I had a whole plan in my head and then when that happened it was devastating.