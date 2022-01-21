Where is Shanice now? 'I Love Your Smile' singer's age, husband, children and songs revealed
21 January 2022, 17:22
Shanice was one of the biggest singers of the early 1990s, scoring several massive hits around the world.
The American singer–songwriter, actress and dancer is best known for the songs 'I Love Your Smile' and 'Silent Prayer' in 1991, 'Saving Forever for You' in 1993, and 1999's 'When I Close My Eyes'.
Shanice also becae known for her powerful coloratura soprano voice, and her ability to sing five octaves.
-
How old is Shanice and what is her real name?
Full name Shanice Lorraine Wilson-Knox (née Wilson), she was born on May 14, 1973. She celebrated her 48th birthday in 2021.
Shanice was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and later relocated to Los Angeles with her mother Crystal, and her aunt Penni.
Her mother and aunt went to LA in pursuit of careers in the music industry. However, they shifted their focus to Shanice. When she was nine years old, she appeared in a KFC advert with iconic jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald.
Shanice later competed on Star Search as an 11-year old, and then signed with A&M Records.
-
Who is Shanice's husband and does she have any children?
In early 2000, Shanice married actor and comedian Flex Alexander.
The couple have two children together: daughter Imani Shekinah Knox (born 2001) and son Elijah Alexander Knox (born 2004).
-
Where is Shanice now?
Shanice is still making music and performing live. She released the single 'He Won't' in 2019.
In 2017, Shanice opened up about her career, stating that it was stalled by record company managers back in the 2000s.
"I’ve always tried to stay current and so when the music started changing I changed with the music ‘cause I still stay true to who I am but I always said I never want to sound like, dated, or anything like that," she told Eurweb.
"So I always try to stay fresh and I enjoy a lot of the new stuff that’s out right now. So that was never an issue. The issue was when I got pregnant.
"I started working on my album and when they found out I was pregnant, I got dropped. I was on a major label and I feel like that was taken away from me because I was pregnant. Because of the timing of it. I’m five months pregnant. I started working on my music.
"I was excited and I said, ‘By the time I finish the album, the baby will be born and I can still keep it moving.’
"I didn’t just want to have kids and not sing anymore. I wanted to have my kids and get back out there. I was going to be in the gym and get my body in shape. I had a whole plan in my head and then when that happened it was devastating.