Sly Stone, Sly and the Family Stone frontman, dies aged 82

Sly Stone has passed away at the age of 82. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Everyday People’ singer had been battling Chronic Obstructed Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Funk icon Sly Stone has died, aged 82, his family have confirmed.

In a statement released on June 9, the ‘Dance to the Music’ artist’s family shared: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved dad, Sly Stone of Sly and the Family Stone.”

Their message continued by revealing Sly had “passed away peacefully” after “a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues.”

He was “surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family” at the time, the family added.

Sly performing with his band on TV in 1971. Picture: Getty

“While we mourn his absence, we take solace in knowing that his extraordinary musical legacy will continue to resonate and inspire for generations to come,” their statement added.

Sly Stone was born Sylvester Stewart in Texas in 1943, although he grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area.

As a child, Sly began his performing career as part of the gospel quartet the Stewart Four with three of his siblings: Freddie, Rose and Vaetta.

Then as a young man he continued to pursue a music career, working as a DJ, a music producer, and running his own band called Sly and the Stoners.

It was this band which Sly combined with his brother Freddie’s group Freddie and the Stone Souls to become Sly and the Family Stone in 1966.

Sly And The Family Stone "I Want To Take You Higher" on The Ed Sullivan Show

Sly & The Family Stone - Dance To The Music (Audio)

Hits such as ‘Dance to the Music’, ‘Everyday People’ and ‘I Want To Take You Higher’ defined the band as a hugely influential group in the development of genres including funk, soul, R&B and rock music.

As Sly’s family’s statement remembered: “Sly was a monumental figure, a groundbreaking innovator, and a true pioneer who redefined the landscape of pop, funk, and rock music.

“His iconic songs have left an indelible mark on the world, and his influence remains undeniable,” they added.

The band’s only number one record, There’s a Riot Goin’ On, was released in 1971 to a mixed critical reception.

But to many it was a powerful and dark work to be remembered, in spite of how Sly’s struggles with addiction at the time had begun to hamper the band’s image away from the impressions made by their music.

Sly performing in 2006. Picture: Alamy

In their recent statement, Sly’s family revealed that the singer and multi-instrumentalist recently completed a screenplay based on his life, ripe for the creation of a biopic film exploring his story in the near future.

This follows the memoir Sly released in 2024, which was called Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).

Sly’s family’s statement continued: “We extend our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and prayers during this difficult time. We wish peace and harmony to all who were touched by Sly's life and his iconic music.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your unwavering support,” they concluded.

Tributes for Sly have been pouring in from across the music industry, with Chaka Khan writing she was "deeply saddened" to learn of his death.

"[Sly was] a true innovator and pioneer of funk who reshaped music and culture," she continued. "His work with Sly & the Family Stone broke barriers - bringing together races, genders, and genres with bold sound and unapologetic joy."

KISS frontman Paul Stanley remembered Sly and his band as a "bombastic, joyous Soul" group, meanwhile Fatboy Slim - who sampled Sly's 'Into My Own Thing' on his song 'Weapon of Choice' penned: "Goodbye Sly Stone. Thankyoufalletinusbeourselvesagain" on Instagram.