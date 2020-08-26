Smooth Icons 2020: How to listen to the top 100 countdown!

Smooth Icons 2020. Picture: Getty/Global

By Tom Eames

You voted in your thousands, and we can now bring you the greatest artists of all time in Smooth Icons 2020!

You've been selecting your all-time favourite artists over the past month, and we will now count down the top 100.

On Monday, August 31, make sure to join Smooth for an epic countdown from 10am to 7pm.

Myleene Klass will kick off the chart from 10am to 1pm, before Paul Phear takes over from 1pm to 4pm.

Angie Greaves will then conclude the chart from 4pm, revealing the all-important number one just before 7pm.

Last year, George Michael was crowned the winner. Can he claim the Smooth Icons throne two years running or could the likes of Elvis Presley, Bee Gees, ABBA or Elton John take the prize? You'll have to tune in to find out!

To listen live, tune in via DAB, FM, online, Global Player or ask your smart speaker to "play Smooth". Find out more about how to listen here.

If you miss any of the chart, you can catch up for seven days after broadcast via Global Player.

Meanwhile, our sister station Smooth Country is also holding its own countdown: Smooth Country Icons! So if you love your country music, make sure to join Eamonn Kelly as he counts down the top 50 country artists from 10am to 2pm.