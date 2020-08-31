Smooth Icons 2020: Michael Jackson is voted the number one artist of all time

Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

After thousands of votes, we have crowned the winner of Smooth Icons 2020.

Michael Jackson was voted by Smooth Radio listeners and SmoothRadio.com readers as the best artist of all time in the second Smooth Icons countdown.

Over 43,000 votes were cast in the poll, which saw last year's winner George Michael settle for second place.

The highest group was Queen at three, followed by the highest female solo artist Whitney Houston at four. The top five was rounded out by ABBA.

Smooth Icons aired on Smooth Radio on Monday (August 31), after an online vote asked listeners to vote for their favourite artists of all time.

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton was voted the greatest country artist of all time in Smooth Country Icons, a poll airing on the same day on sister station Smooth Country. Dolly beat her close friend Kenny Rogers to the top spot, with the Eagles finishing third.

The full top 100:

1 Michael Jackson

2 George Michael

3 Queen

4 Whitney Houston

5 ABBA

6 Bee Gees

7 Elvis Presley

8 Elton John

9 Prince

10 The Beatles

11 Rod Stewart

12 Stevie Wonder

13 David Bowie

14 Lionel Richie

15 The Carpenters

16 Diana Ross

17 Phil Collins

18 Madonna

19 Adele

20 Celine Dion

21 Boy George

22 Tina Turner

23 Aretha Franklin

24 Fleetwood Mac

25 Luther Vandross

26 Bob Marley

27 Eagles

28 Ed Sheeran

29 Marvin Gaye

30 Billy Joel

31 Michael Bublé

32 Neil Diamond

33 John Lennon

34 Dolly Parton

35 Take That

36 Barry White

37 Earth, Wind & Fire

38 Bryan Adams

39 Barbra Streisand

40 Simply Red

41 Coldplay

42 Annie Lennox

43 Simon & Garfunkel

44 Robbie Williams

45 Pet Shop Boys

46 The Beach Boys

47 Paul McCartney

48 Blondie

49 Duran Duran

50 UB40

51 Bruce Springsteen

52 George Benson

53 Shania Twain

54 Billy Ocean

55 The Four Seasons

56 Al Green

57 Gladys Knight

58 Wet Wet Wet

59 A-Ha

60 Gloria Estefan

61 Sting

62 Louis Armstrong

63 Aerosmith

64 Alison Moyet

65 The Four Tops

66 Dusty Springfield

67 Hall & Oates

68 Foreigner

69 U2

70 Sam Cooke

71 Madness

72 Otis Redding

73 Dionne Warwick

74 Chicago

75 Smokey Robinson

76 Olivia Newton-John

77 Bryan Ferry

78 Bill Withers

79 Hot Chocolate

80 Eric Clapton

81 Alexander O'Neal

82 Jackie Wilson

83 Paul Young

84 Nile Rodgers

85 REM

86 Michael McDonald

87 Tracy Chapman

88 The Righteous Brothers

89 Seal

90 Van Morrison

91 Tom Jones

92 James Taylor

93 Bon Jovi

94 Kate Bush

95 Lisa Stansfield

96 Mariah Carey

97 Richard Marx

98 Gerry Rafferty

99 Randy Crawford

100 Gloria Gaynor