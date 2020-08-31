Smooth Icons 2020: See the full top 100 list

31 August 2020, 10:03 | Updated: 31 August 2020, 19:02

Smooth Icons 2020
Smooth Icons 2020. Picture: Getty/Global

By Giorgina Ramazzotti and Tom Eames

You voted in your thousands, and we can now bring you the greatest artists of all time in Smooth Icons 2020!

You've been selecting your all-time favourite artists over the past month, and we will now count down the top 100.

All day today (August 31), we're counting down your favourite bands and singers from 10am to 7pm.

To listen live, tune in via DAB, FM, online, Global Player or ask your smart speaker to "play Smooth". Find out more about how to listen here.

If you miss any of the chart, you can catch up for seven days after broadcast via Global Player.

Meanwhile, our sister station Smooth Country is also holding its own countdown: Smooth Country Icons! Follow that chart live here.

Follow the chart as it happens live below (hit refresh for new entries).

Smooth Icons 2020 Top 100:

  1. 100. Gloria Gaynor

  2. 99. Randy Crawford

  3. 98. Gerry Rafferty

  4. 97. Richard Marx

  5. 96. Mariah Carey

  6. 95. Lisa Stansfield

  7. 94. Kate Bush

  8. 93. Bon Jovi

  9. 92. James Taylor

  10. 91. Tom Jones

  11. 90. Van Morrison

  12. 89. Seal

  13. 88. Righteous Brothers

  14. 87. Tracy Chapman

  15. 86. Michael McDonald

  16. 85. REM

  17. 84. Nile Rodgers

  18. 83. Paul Young

  19. 82. Jackie Wilson

  20. 81. Alexander O'Neal

  21. 80. Eric Clapton

  22. 79. Hot Chocolate

  23. 78. Bill Withers

  24. 77. Bryan Ferry

  25. 76. Olivia Newton-John

  26. 75. Smokey Robinson

  27. 74. Chicago

  28. 73. Dionne Warwick

  29. 72. Otis Redding

  30. 71. Madness

  31. 70. Sam Cooke

  32. 69. U2

  33. 68. Foreigner

  34. 67. Hall & Oates

  35. 66. Dusty Springfield

  36. 65. Four Tops

  37. 64. Alison Moyet

  38. 63. Aerosmith

  39. 62. Louis Armstrong

  40. 61. Sting

  41. 60. Gloria Estefan

  42. 59. A-ha

  43. 58. Wet Wet Wet

  44. 57. Gladys Knight

  45. 56. Al Green

  46. 55. Four Seasons

  47. 54. Billy Ocean

  48. 53. Shania Twain

  49. 52. George Benson

  50. 51. Bruce Springsteen

  51. 50. UB40

  52. 49. Duran Duran

  53. 48. Blondie

  54. 47. Paul McCartney

  55. 46. Beach Boys

  56. 45. Pet Shop Boys

  57. 44. Robbie Williams

  58. 43. Simon & Garfunkel

  59. 42. Annie Lennox

  60. 41. Coldplay

  61. 40. Simply Red

  62. 39. Barbra Streisand

  63. 38. Bryan Adams

  64. 37. Earth Wind & Fire

  65. 36. Barry White

  66. 35. Take That

  67. 34. Dolly Parton

  68. 33. John Lennon

  69. 32. Neil Diamond

  70. 31. Michael Bublé

  71. 30. Billy Joel

  72. 29. Marvin Gaye

  73. 28. Ed Sheeran

  74. 27. Eagles

  75. 26. Bob Marley

  76. 25. Luther Vandross

  77. 24. Fleetwood Mac

  78. 23. Aretha Franklin

  79. 22. Tina Turner

  80. 21. Boy George

  81. 20. Celine Dion

  82. 19. Adele

  83. 18. Madonna

  84. 17. Phil Collins

  85. 16. Diana Ross

  86. 15. Carpenters

  87. 14. Lionel Richie

  88. 13. David Bowie

  89. 12. Stevie Wonder

  90. 11. Rod Stewart

  91. 10. The Beatles

  92. 9. Prince

  93. 8. Elton John

  94. 7. Elvis Presley

  95. 6. Bee Gees

  96. 5. ABBA

  97. 4. Whitney Houston

  98. 3. Queen

  99. 2. George Michael

  100. 1. Michael Jackson

    Taking the number one spot in the Smooth’s Icon poll is the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson!

    MJ sold over 350 million records worldwide with a whopping 27 million alone in the UK alone, making him Britain’s single-selling male artist in UK history. The singer had seven number one UK singles including ‘One Day In Your Life’, ’Billie Jean’ and ‘You Are Not Alone’.

    In the two weeks following his 2009 death, Michael Jackson had 13 songs in the UK Top 40 chart and his Greatest Hits album took the UK number one spot for an incredible six weeks.

Music News

See more Music News

Smooth Icons

Smooth Icons 2020: Michael Jackson is voted the number one artist of all time
Smooth Country Icons

Smooth Country Icons 2020: Dolly Parton is voted the best country artist of all time

Country

Adele took to Instagram to celebrate the Notting Hill Carnival in a Jamaican bikini

Adele shares incredible bikini picture after seven stone weight loss

Adele

More on Smooth

Smooth Country Icons

Smooth Country Icons 2020: See the full top 100 list

Country

Louis Armstrong

US Open: Why is the Louis Armstrong Stadium named after the jazz legend?

Features

Freddie Mercury and Michael Jackson recorded a handful of duets, only one of which ever made it officially to the light of day.

Michael Jackson and Freddie Mercury's electrifying long-lost duets are heart-wrenchingly good

Michael Jackson

The new album will feature a hand-picked selection of live performances chosen from 218 live shows Queen and Adam Lambert have performed across 42 countries over the past seven years.

Queen and Adam Lambert release stunning track from new album - listen here

Queen

Elton John criticises modern pop records: 'They’re not real songs'

Elton John criticises modern chart hits: 'They’re not real songs'

Elton John