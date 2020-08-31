Smooth Icons 2020: See the full top 100 list

Follow the chart as it happens live below (hit refresh for new entries).
Smooth Icons 2020 Top 100:
100. Gloria Gaynor
99. Randy Crawford
98. Gerry Rafferty
97. Richard Marx
96. Mariah Carey
95. Lisa Stansfield
94. Kate Bush
93. Bon Jovi
92. James Taylor
91. Tom Jones
90. Van Morrison
89. Seal
88. Righteous Brothers
87. Tracy Chapman
86. Michael McDonald
85. REM
84. Nile Rodgers
83. Paul Young
82. Jackie Wilson
81. Alexander O'Neal
80. Eric Clapton
79. Hot Chocolate
78. Bill Withers
77. Bryan Ferry
76. Olivia Newton-John
75. Smokey Robinson
74. Chicago
73. Dionne Warwick
72. Otis Redding
71. Madness
70. Sam Cooke
69. U2
68. Foreigner
67. Hall & Oates
66. Dusty Springfield
65. Four Tops
64. Alison Moyet
63. Aerosmith
62. Louis Armstrong
61. Sting
60. Gloria Estefan
59. A-ha
58. Wet Wet Wet
57. Gladys Knight
56. Al Green
55. Four Seasons
54. Billy Ocean
53. Shania Twain
52. George Benson
51. Bruce Springsteen
50. UB40
49. Duran Duran
48. Blondie
47. Paul McCartney
46. Beach Boys
45. Pet Shop Boys
44. Robbie Williams
43. Simon & Garfunkel
42. Annie Lennox
41. Coldplay
40. Simply Red
39. Barbra Streisand
38. Bryan Adams
37. Earth Wind & Fire
36. Barry White
35. Take That
34. Dolly Parton
33. John Lennon
32. Neil Diamond
31. Michael Bublé
30. Billy Joel
29. Marvin Gaye
28. Ed Sheeran
27. Eagles
26. Bob Marley
25. Luther Vandross
24. Fleetwood Mac
23. Aretha Franklin
22. Tina Turner
21. Boy George
20. Celine Dion
19. Adele
18. Madonna
17. Phil Collins
16. Diana Ross
15. Carpenters
14. Lionel Richie
13. David Bowie
12. Stevie Wonder
11. Rod Stewart
10. The Beatles
9. Prince
8. Elton John
7. Elvis Presley
6. Bee Gees
5. ABBA
4. Whitney Houston
3. Queen
2. George Michael
1. Michael Jackson
Taking the number one spot in the Smooth’s Icon poll is the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson!
MJ sold over 350 million records worldwide with a whopping 27 million alone in the UK alone, making him Britain’s single-selling male artist in UK history. The singer had seven number one UK singles including ‘One Day In Your Life’, ’Billie Jean’ and ‘You Are Not Alone’.
In the two weeks following his 2009 death, Michael Jackson had 13 songs in the UK Top 40 chart and his Greatest Hits album took the UK number one spot for an incredible six weeks.