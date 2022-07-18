Smooth Icons 2022: Vote for your favourite artists in our top 100 countdown

Smooth Icons 2022. Picture: Getty/Smooth

By Tom Eames

Music fans, assemble! It's time for you to vote for the ultimate artist in this year's Smooth Icons countdown.

We're asking you to vote for your favourite artists in our annual top 100 countdown: Smooth Icons.

All you need to do is pick up to 10 of your favourite music icons, and we'll then count down the full top 100 on Monday, August 29.

Voting closes at midnight on Friday, August 19.

To take part, just head to our vote site here, or on Global Player.

Last year, Michael Jackson was crowned the winner for a second time. Can he claim the Smooth Icons throne again? It's all down to you!

Get voting!