Smooth Icons 2024: George Michael is voted the top music icon by you

Smooth Icons 2024: George Michael is voted the best music artist of all time

By Sian Moore

We've counted down your top 100 favourite artists – and crowned the winner of Smooth Icons 2024!

George Michael has been voted by Smooth Radio listeners and SmoothRadio.com readers as the greatest artist of all time in the sixth annual Smooth Icons countdown.

The 'Careless Whisper' has retained his crown from 2023.

Over 34,000 votes were cast in the poll, which saw George beat rock band Queen.

The highest-ranking female solo artist was Whitney Houston at number four, and Blondie and Coldplay were this year's highest chart climbers.

Smooth Icons aired on Smooth Radio on Monday (August 26), after an online vote asked listeners to vote for their favourite artists of all time.

The full top 10:

George Michael Queen Michael Jackson Whitney Houston ABBA Elton John Celine Dion Tuna Turner Fleetwood Mac Bee Gees

If you missed the countdown, you can listen again on Global Player for seven days after broadcast.