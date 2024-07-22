Smooth Icons 2024: Vote now for your favourite artists and you could win £1,000!

22 July 2024, 10:00 | Updated: 22 July 2024, 10:38

Smooth Icons
Smooth Icons. Picture: Smooth/Global/Getty

By Tom Eames

Music fans, assemble! It's time to crown the ultimate artist in this year's Smooth Icons countdown.

We need you to vote for your favourite artists of all time in our annual top 100 countdown: Smooth Icons.

In your opinion, who is the greatest music icon ever? It's time to prove which artist has the best superfans by crowning this year's Smooth Icon.

And just for voting, you will be in with a chance of winning £1,000!

You can vote for up to 10 of your favourite artists, with your number 1 artist getting 10 points, and so on.

VOTE HERE

You have until 12pm on Monday, August 19 to get your votes in.

Smooth Radio will then count down the full top 100 on Monday, August 26.

You can listen to the countdown live on Global Player, on FM and DAB or on your smart speaker.

Last year, George Michael was crowned the winner for the second time. Can he claim the Smooth Icons throne again? It's all down to you!

Get voting!

