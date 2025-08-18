Smooth Icons 2025: How to listen to the top 100 countdown

Smooth Icons 2024: How to listen to the top 100 countdown. Picture: Smooth

By Sian Hamer

It's time to crown the greatest artist of all time in this year's Smooth Icons countdown!

We asked you to vote for your favourite artists in our annual Smooth Icons countdown.

And very soon, we'll be counting down the full top 100 on Monday, August 25!

The countdown will kick off at 10am with Tina Hobley, followed by Paul Phear at 1pm. Angie Greaves then concludes it all from 4-7pm.

You can listen to the countdown live on Global Player, on FM and DAB or on your smart speaker.

Last year, your votes crowned George Michael as the winner of Smooth Icons, but can he retain his title for 2025? Listen to the countdown on August 25 to find out!