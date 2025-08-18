Smooth Icons 2025: How to listen to the top 100 countdown
18 August 2025, 10:30
It's time to crown the greatest artist of all time in this year's Smooth Icons countdown!
Listen to this article
We asked you to vote for your favourite artists in our annual Smooth Icons countdown.
And very soon, we'll be counting down the full top 100 on Monday, August 25!
The countdown will kick off at 10am with Tina Hobley, followed by Paul Phear at 1pm. Angie Greaves then concludes it all from 4-7pm.
All the ways you can listen to Smooth Radio
You can listen to the countdown live on Global Player, on FM and DAB or on your smart speaker.
Last year, your votes crowned George Michael as the winner of Smooth Icons, but can he retain his title for 2025? Listen to the countdown on August 25 to find out!
Why Mariah Carey refuses to deny her ‘diva’ status: 'It's much more than that'