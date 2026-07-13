Smooth Icons 2026: Vote now for your favourite artists in this year's countdown!

13 July 2026, 08:20

Smooth Icons 2026: How to listen to the top 100 countdown
Smooth Icons 2026: How to listen to the top 100 countdown. Picture: Smooth

It's time to crown the ultimate artist in the Smooth Icons countdown.

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Who is the greatest music icon ever? It's time for you to have your say!

We need you to vote for your favourite artists of all time in our annual top 100 Smooth Icons countdown.

You can vote for up to 10 of your favourite artists, with your number one artist getting 10 points, and so on.

VOTE HERE

You have until midday on Monday, August 24, to get your votes in.

Smooth Radio will then count down the full top 100 on Monday, August 31.

You can listen to the countdown live on Global Player, on FM and DAB or on your smart speaker.

Last year, your votes put Michael Jackson and Queen in the top three and crowned George Michael as your Smooth Icons champion for the fourth time – but who will win this year?

Get voting!

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