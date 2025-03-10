Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2025! Vote now and win £1,000

By Sian Hamer

It's time to vote for your favourite songs of all time.

Smooth's annual music countdown is back for 2025!

Vote for up to 10 of your favourite songs of all time in Smooth's All Time Top 500. Voting closes on Monday, April 28th at 12pm.

Will George Michael top the chart for a seventh time? Or will the likes of Michael Jackson, Queen and Whitney Houston take this year's crown?

Just for voting, you'll be entered into a draw to win £1,000! Full terms and conditions can be found here.

We'll be counting down this year's chart over the Bank Holiday weekend from Friday, May 2nd to Monday, May 5th.

How to Listen to Smooth's All Time Top 500 on Global Player

You can listen to the countdown live on Global Player here, or download the app below:

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

If you miss anything, you can rewind live radio on Global Player, or catchup for seven days after.

Click here to see all the ways you can listen to Smooth.