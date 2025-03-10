Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2025! Vote now and win £1,000

10 March 2025, 10:00

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2025! Vote now and win £1,000
Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2025! Vote now and win £1,000. Picture: Smooth

By Sian Hamer

It's time to vote for your favourite songs of all time.

Smooth's annual music countdown is back for 2025!

Vote for up to 10 of your favourite songs of all time in Smooth's All Time Top 500. Voting closes on Monday, April 28th at 12pm.

Will George Michael top the chart for a seventh time? Or will the likes of Michael Jackson, Queen and Whitney Houston take this year's crown?

Vote for Smooth's All Time Top 500 here

Just for voting, you'll be entered into a draw to win £1,000! Full terms and conditions can be found here.

We'll be counting down this year's chart over the Bank Holiday weekend from Friday, May 2nd to Monday, May 5th.

