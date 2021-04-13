Songs with a number in the title: A handy list

13 April 2021

Songs with a number in the title
Songs with a number in the title. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

We've made this list of songs with numbers in the title so you didn't have to.

From the Beatles to Queen and Bob Marley to Bryan Adams, some of the world's greatest artists have given us number-based songs.

So, whether you're playing the 30 Day Song Challenge or you just love a geeky list, here's some of the biggest hits with numbers in the title.

  1. Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber - '10,000 Hours'

  2. Five for Fighting - '100 Years'

  3. Spice Girls - '2 Become 1'

  4. Tom Robinson - '2468 Motorway'

  5. Noah and the Whale - 'Five Years Time'

  6. Paul Simon - '50 Ways to Leave Your Lover'

  7. Lukas Graham - '7 Years'

  8. Nena - '99 Red Balloons'

  9. Vanessa Carlton - 'A Thousand Miles'

  10. Christina Perri - 'A Thousand Years'

  11. Bryan Adams - 'Cloud Number 9'

  12. Four Seasons - 'December '63 (Oh What a Night)'

  13. Pulp - 'Disco 2000'

  14. Joan Armatrading - 'Down to Zero'

  15. Stevie Nicks - 'Edge of Seventeen'

  16. The Beatles - 'Eight Days a Week'

  17. The Byrds - 'Eight Miles High'

  18. McFly - 'Five Colours in Her Hair'

  19. Mark Owen - 'Four Minute Warning'

  20. Adam Ant - 'Goody Two Shoes'

  21. The Proclaimers - 'I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)'

  22. Zager & Evans - 'In the Year 2525'

  23. Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston - 'It Takes Two'

  24. Wilson Pickett - 'Land of 1,000 Dances'

  25. Haircut 100 - 'Love Plus One'

  26. Lou Bega - 'Mambo No. 5'

  27. Paul Hardcastle - '19'

  28. Sinead O'Connor - 'Nothing Compares 2 U'

  29. Harry Nilsson - 'One'

  30. ABBA - 'One of Us'

  31. Phil Collins - 'One More Night'

  32. The Beautiful South - 'Perfect 10'

  33. The Robins - 'Riot in Cell Block #9'

  34. Eagles - 'Seven Bridges Road'

  35. Queen - 'Seven Seas of Rhye'

  36. The White Stripes - 'Seven Nation Army'

  37. Tennessee Ernie Ford - 'Sixteen Tons'

  38. Blur - 'Song 2'

  39. Brothers Johnson - 'Strawberry Letter 23'

  40. Bryan Adams - 'Summer of 69'

  41. Dave Brubeck - 'Take Five'

  42. Bob Marley - 'Three Little Birds'

  43. Commodores - 'Three Times a Lady'

  44. Eddie Cochran - 'Three Steps to Heaven'

  45. Gene Pitney - 'Twenty Four Hours from Tulsa'

  46. Spin Doctors - 'Two Princes'

  47. Eddie Money - 'Two Tickets to Paradise'

  48. Frankie Goes to Hollywood - 'Two Tribes'

  49. The Beatles - 'When I'm 64'

