Songs with a number in the title: A handy list

Songs with a number in the title. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

We've made this list of songs with numbers in the title so you didn't have to.

From the Beatles to Queen and Bob Marley to Bryan Adams, some of the world's greatest artists have given us number-based songs.

So, whether you're playing the 30 Day Song Challenge or you just love a geeky list, here's some of the biggest hits with numbers in the title.