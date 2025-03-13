Five Star's Stedman Pearson dies aged 60

13 March 2025, 09:52

Stedman Pearson has passed away.
Stedman Pearson has passed away. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Five Star singer was the eldest of the popular sibling group.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Five Star singer Stedman Pearson has died, aged 60.

News of the 'Find the Time' and 'System Addict' singer's death was announced by several of Stedman's friends on social media, who left tributes expressing their sadness about his passing.

"Very sad to hear about the passing of my friend Stedman Pearson," shared one friend. "Gonna miss our chats dude. I have no words. I'm in complete shock."

A second said: "Rest in peace bro Stedman Pearson too young man."

Five Star - Rain Or Shine (Video)

Born in London on June 29, 1964, Stedman - who was the oldest member of the five-person sibling band - studied dance and fashion at college before he began his career in music aged 19.

Managed by their father, former musician Buster Pearson, Five Star was born in 1983, and made up of siblings Stedman, Lorraine, Denise, Doris and Delroy Pearson.

Modelled after the Jackson 5, the group became known for their dazzling matching outfits and impressive dance routines.

Five Star got their breakthrough with 1985's 'All Fall Down', but it was hits like 1986's 'Can't Wait Another Minute', 'Find the Time' and 'Rain and Shine' which catapulted them to chart stardom.

Five Star in 1986
Five Star in 1986. Picture: Getty

In 1987, the band won the BRIT Award for Best British Group.

After Five Star unofficially retired in the mid-90s after failing to chart that decade, Stedman and his sisters Denise and Lorraine returned to performing together in 2002.

The singer appeared on Channel 5's The All Star Talent Show in 2006, on which he showed off his ballet dancing skills and came third.

He announced he would be releasing a solo album in 2007, and while this was never released, he did release a single called 'Love U More' in 2012.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Adele at BST Hyde Park in 2022 and Gabrielle in the Smooth studio

Gabrielle spills backstage secrets about supporting ‘incredible’ Adele - ‘She’s flawless’

Interviews

Country music superstar Zach Bryan will headline BST Hyde Park in 2025.

BST Hyde Park 2025: Country superstar Zach Bryan to headline his first ever UK festival

Country

Who are the Stevie Wonder's children? In order of eldest to youngest, here's everything you need to know.

How many children does Stevie Wonder have, and who are they?

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder performing and Roberta Flack

Watch Stevie Wonder sing moving goodbye tribute to Roberta Flack

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder facts: Music icon's age, wife, children, and net worth revealed

Stevie Wonder

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Saturday Night Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Country Legends

Smooth Chill Lo-fi Focus

Smooth Podcast Picks

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

Vogue & Amber

Who We Are Now with Izzy & Richard Hammond

Never Have I Ever with Joel Dommett & Hannah Cooper

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

Riley Green performing and at a red carpet event.

Who is Riley Green? Age, relationships, reality TV career and more revealed

Country

Filmed in 2007, the security guard can be seen shouting through the window of the pop star's car as George and his entourage try to enter his own concert at Wembley Stadium in 2007.

When security refused to let George Michael into his own concert: "That is not George Michael!"

George Michael

The future of James Bond is now in Amazon's hands.

James Bond Amazon deal: What’s happening, casting news and more

James Bond

Where are the cast of Clueless now? Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd and more

Where are the cast of Clueless now? Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd and more

TV & Film

Rod Stewart smiling on stage and a poster for Rod Stewart's One Last Time tour.

Rod Stewart tour: Tickets, dates and venues for singer’s ‘final’ large-scale shows

Rod Stewart

Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Song Lists