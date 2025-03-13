Five Star's Stedman Pearson dies aged 60

Stedman Pearson has passed away. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Five Star singer was the eldest of the popular sibling group.

Five Star singer Stedman Pearson has died, aged 60.

News of the 'Find the Time' and 'System Addict' singer's death was announced by several of Stedman's friends on social media, who left tributes expressing their sadness about his passing.

"Very sad to hear about the passing of my friend Stedman Pearson," shared one friend. "Gonna miss our chats dude. I have no words. I'm in complete shock."

A second said: "Rest in peace bro Stedman Pearson too young man."

Five Star - Rain Or Shine (Video)

Born in London on June 29, 1964, Stedman - who was the oldest member of the five-person sibling band - studied dance and fashion at college before he began his career in music aged 19.

Managed by their father, former musician Buster Pearson, Five Star was born in 1983, and made up of siblings Stedman, Lorraine, Denise, Doris and Delroy Pearson.

Modelled after the Jackson 5, the group became known for their dazzling matching outfits and impressive dance routines.

Five Star got their breakthrough with 1985's 'All Fall Down', but it was hits like 1986's 'Can't Wait Another Minute', 'Find the Time' and 'Rain and Shine' which catapulted them to chart stardom.

Five Star in 1986. Picture: Getty

In 1987, the band won the BRIT Award for Best British Group.

After Five Star unofficially retired in the mid-90s after failing to chart that decade, Stedman and his sisters Denise and Lorraine returned to performing together in 2002.

The singer appeared on Channel 5's The All Star Talent Show in 2006, on which he showed off his ballet dancing skills and came third.

He announced he would be releasing a solo album in 2007, and while this was never released, he did release a single called 'Love U More' in 2012.