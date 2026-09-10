Tears for Fears to support Harry Styles at Wembley Stadium

Tears For Fears and Harry Styles. Picture: Alamy

By Mayer Nissim

1980s legends Tears for Fears have been announced as special guests on Harry Styles's upcoming stadium shows.

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Harry Styles has announced some very special guests for his run of shows at Wembley Stadium next year.

The former One Direction star will be supported by 1980s superstars Tears For Fears when he plays the massive London venue on August 25, 27 and 28, 2027.

The shows will close out Harry's giant Together Together tour and mark Styles's return to Wembley Stadium after he played a whopping 12 shows there in the summer just gone.

The 2026 portion of the tour has seen shows in Amsterdam, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney, as well as a 30-date residency in Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The special guests added for the 2027 leg of the tour include Kylie Minogue for April 23 and 24 in Los Angeles and LCD Soundsystem for August 7 and 8 Rome.

Tears For Fears was formed in 1981 by Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal and had a run of hits like 'Mad World', 'Shout', 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World' and 'Head Over Heels'.

Tears For Fears - Everybody Wants To Rule The World (Official Archive Video)

Smith left the group at the end of the decade while Orzabal continued, but they reunited in 2000 and have since gone on to release 2004's Everybody Loves a Happy Ending and 2022's The Tipping Point.

2025 saw the 40th anniversary re-release of Tears For Fears' massive album which re-entered the charts around the world.