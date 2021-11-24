Tears for Fears announce UK tour dates for 2022 with special guest Alison Moyet

Tears for Fears are back. Picture: Tears for Fears/Concord

By Tom Eames

Tears For Fears are back, and they have announced details of their upcoming UK tour.

The legendary duo will play a series of shows to support their first new studio album in nearly two decades, The Tipping Point, released on February 25.

As part of The Tipping Point World Tour, Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith will be touring the UK in July 2022, with special guest Alison Moyet.

The dates in 2022 in full are:

July 1st: Telford QEII Arena - Telford, Shropshire

July 2nd: Longleat House - Warminster, Wiltshire

July 5th: Waddesdon Manor - Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

July 7th: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne

July 8th: Floors Castle - Kelso, Scotland

July 9th: Lytham Festival - Lytham St Annes

July 12th: The Incora County Ground - Derby, Derbyshire

July 14th Leeds Millennium Square Leeds, Yorkshire

July 15th: Warwick Castle - Warwick, Warwickshire

July 16th: Scarborough Open Air Theatre - Scarborough, North Yorkshire

July 19th: Chewton Glen - New Milton, Hampshire

July 20th: The Spitfire Ground - Canterbury, Kent

July 22nd: The 1st Century County Ground - Hove, Sussex

July 23rd: Cardiff Castle - Cardiff, Wales

July 24th: Hatfield House - Hatfield, Hertfordshire

July 26th: Powderham Castle - Exeter, Devon

Speaking about going back on tour, Curt said: “We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live.”

Roland added: “The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favourites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years.”

The Tipping Point is the band’s first album since their reunion album Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004. Since then, the band have toured extensively, and were recently honoured with the Outstanding Song Collection Award at the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards.

Tears For Fears were one of the most iconic bands of the 1980s, selling over 30 million albums worldwide, with hits including 'Shout', 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World', 'Mad World', 'Sowing The Seeds Of Love' and “Head Over Heels'.