Tears for Fears announce UK tour dates for 2022 with special guest Alison Moyet
24 November 2021, 10:16
Tears For Fears are back, and they have announced details of their upcoming UK tour.
The legendary duo will play a series of shows to support their first new studio album in nearly two decades, The Tipping Point, released on February 25.
As part of The Tipping Point World Tour, Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith will be touring the UK in July 2022, with special guest Alison Moyet.
Tickets for the tour are on sale now. Head over here to buy tickets now.
The dates in 2022 in full are:
- July 1st: Telford QEII Arena - Telford, Shropshire
- July 2nd: Longleat House - Warminster, Wiltshire
- July 5th: Waddesdon Manor - Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire
- July 7th: Utilita Arena Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne
- July 8th: Floors Castle - Kelso, Scotland
- July 9th: Lytham Festival - Lytham St Annes
- July 12th: The Incora County Ground - Derby, Derbyshire
- July 14th Leeds Millennium Square Leeds, Yorkshire
- July 15th: Warwick Castle - Warwick, Warwickshire
- July 16th: Scarborough Open Air Theatre - Scarborough, North Yorkshire
- July 19th: Chewton Glen - New Milton, Hampshire
- July 20th: The Spitfire Ground - Canterbury, Kent
- July 22nd: The 1st Century County Ground - Hove, Sussex
- July 23rd: Cardiff Castle - Cardiff, Wales
- July 24th: Hatfield House - Hatfield, Hertfordshire
- July 26th: Powderham Castle - Exeter, Devon
Speaking about going back on tour, Curt said: “We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again. We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live.”
Roland added: “The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favourites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years.”
The Tipping Point is the band’s first album since their reunion album Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004. Since then, the band have toured extensively, and were recently honoured with the Outstanding Song Collection Award at the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards.
Tears For Fears were one of the most iconic bands of the 1980s, selling over 30 million albums worldwide, with hits including 'Shout', 'Everybody Wants To Rule The World', 'Mad World', 'Sowing The Seeds Of Love' and “Head Over Heels'.