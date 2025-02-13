The Jacksons announce first UK concerts since Tito Jackson death

The Jacksons are coming to perform again in the UK. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘ABC’ singers will be taking to the stage twice this year to perform with some stellar special guests.

The Jacksons have announced their first UK shows following the death of Tito Jackson.

The former Jackson 5 member and older brother of the late Michael Jackson passed away in September 2024.

The Jacksons, aka brothers and bandmates Jackie and Marlon Jackson, will be coming to the UK this summer to perform at two of 2025’s Heritage Live Festivals.

Backed by the stars of the West End hit Michael Jackson musical Thriller, Jackie and Marlon will be joined by special guests Sister Sledge and Boney M featuring Maizie Williams for their first performance at Englefield House, Pangbourne on July 19.

Then on July 31, the family band will perform at Audley End Estate in Essex with special guests Sister Sledge and Miss Disco.

Tito Jackson was performing with his brothers right up until the last, with his last performance taking place less than a week before his death.

The passionate performer's last show was in Munich on September 10, and prior to that The Jacksons had been performing in the UK.

Tito Jackson performing in 2019. Picture: Getty

Tito died aged 70 on September 15, 2024, after suffering a heart attack.

His death was announced by his sons Taj, Taryll and TJ Jackson on social media, in a statement which said: “We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their wellbeing.

“He will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops.”

The Jacksons’ official social media account paid tribute to Tito on what would have been his 71st birthday on October 15, 2024.

“His presence will always be deeply missed, but his music kindness and love will forever live on in our hearts,” the band’s statement said.

“Tito brought so much joy to the world, both as a member of The Jackson 5 and The Jacksons, and as an amazing father, brother, son, uncle and friend who touched the lives of many.

“As we honor him and commemorate his first heavenly birthday, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has shown support and love during this challenging time. Your words of comfort and the respect for our family’s privacy has meant the world to us,” they added.

For tickets to see The Jacksons at their 2025 UK shows, visit: axs.com/heritagelive