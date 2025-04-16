The Who sack drummer of 30 years after 'huge fall out', reports say

The Who have reportedly moved on from working with Zak Starkey. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

The Who stars Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have seemingly ended their long-running creative collaboration with Zak Starkey.

The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend have reportedly sacked their drummer of almost 30 years, Zak Starkey, after a “huge” falling out.

The two original members of the rock band have performed with Zak – the son of Ringo Starr – as their full-time drummer since the mid-90s, but now it appears their time on the stage together is over.

According to reports, the band were unhappy with his performances at two Royal Albert Hall concerts in March, both of which were in honour of Daltrey’s Teenage Cancer Trust charity.

A spokesperson told The Mirror on Tuesday (April 15): “The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall.

“They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future.”

However, the paper went on to suggest the split was a more divisive one, with an insider suggesting Zak has been upset by the decision and saying: “It’s a little acrimonious to say the least.”

Zak Starkey performing with The Who in 2023. Picture: Getty

There were a “few issues with the drumming” a source in The Mirror was quoted as having said about last month’s charity concerts.

“And the standard wasn’t as high as everyone wanted,” they continued.

But another source told the publication: “He is an extremely talented drummer and it doesn’t make any sense.”

As well as performing with The Who, Zak is also the drummer in his band Mantra of the Cosmos.

In January, they were forced to cancel a concert last minute as a result of Zak suffering a health scare.

A few hours before he was due on stage, the drummer discovered a blood clot in his leg and was immediately told by medics to rest and take blood thinners.