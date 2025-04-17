The Who’s drummer of 30-years Zak Starkey speaks out about shock axe

The Who have parted ways with Zak Starkey after 29-years. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Zak Starkey has opened up about his previously rumoured firing by The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Former The Who drummer Zak Starkey has broken his silence after reportedly being sacked from the band.

Zak – who has been the rock band’s full-time drummer since 1996 – has shared he is “surprised and saddened” to have been let go by the group after almost 30 years.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, the accomplished drummer – who is the son of The Beatles’ drum player Ringo Starr – responded to yesterday’s reports about his sacking by saying he was “very proud of my near thirty years with The Who.

Zak Starkey performing with The Who in Berlin in 2023. Picture: Getty

“Filling the shoes of my Godfather, ‘uncle Keith [Moon]’ has been the biggest honor and I remain their biggest fan,” his statement continued.

“[The Who]’ve been like family to me. In January, I suffered a serious medical emergency with blood clots in my right bass drum calf. This is now completely healed and does not affect my drumming or running,” he said.

Yesterday’s statement from a spokesperson for the band suggested that rumours The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend had fallen out with Zak after performances at the Royal Albert Hall in March were true.

The Who “The Song Is Over” Live at the Royal Albert Hall London Sunday 30th March 2025 version 1 /2

“After playing those songs with the band for so many decades, I’m surprised and saddened anyone would have an issue with my performance that night, but what can you do?” Zak said, in reference to this claim.

“I plan to take some much needed time off with my family, and focus on the release of Domino Bones by [his band] Mantra Of The Cosmos with Noel Gallagher in May and finishing my autobiography written solely by me.

“Twenty-nine years at any job is a good old run, and I wish them the best,” he concluded, echoing the band’s own statement which had shared The Who “have nothing but admiration for [Zak] and wish him the very best for his future.”

The Mirror first reported The Who’s split on Tuesday (April 15), revealing: “The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall.”