The Who apologise for ‘confusion’ after band reveals Zak Starkey has NOT been fired
22 April 2025, 10:54
Reports emerged last week suggesting Zak had been sacked from The Who.
The Who’s Pete Townshend has released a statement apologising for “communication issues” which led to “confusion” about the band’s long-time drummer Zak Starkey’s future with the group.
On Saturday, April 19, Pete took to social media and The Who’s official website to make it clear Zak – who is the son of Ringo Starr – will not be leaving the band.
The news comes despite reports last week from a The Who spokesperson which said the band had made a “collective decision to part ways with Zak” following a fall out they’d had with him over recent Royal Albert Hall performances.
Zak himself seemingly confirming the news in a statement a day after, in which he said he was “surprised and saddened” to have been let go by the band.
But it has now been made clear Zak – who has played with The Who since 1996 – will continue to perform with Pete and Roger Daltrey for the foreseeable future.
“News flash! Who back Zak!” Pete wrote on a post shared to his Instagram.
“There have been some communication issues, personal and private on all sides that needed to be dealt with, and these have been aired happily,” he continued.
On The Who’s website, his statement continued by explaining: “Roger and I would like Zak to tighten up his latest evolved drumming style to accommodate our non-orchestral line up and he has readily agreed.
“I take responsibility for some of the confusion. Our [charity] shows at the Royal Albert Hall were a little tricky for me,” he added.
“I thought that four and a half weeks would be enough time to recover completely from having a complete knee replacement. (Why did I ever think I could land on my knees?) Wrong!
“Maybe we didn’t put enough time into sound checks, giving us problems on stage. The sound in the centre of the stage is always the most difficult to work with,” Pete said.
“Roger did nothing wrong but fiddle with his in-ear monitors. Zak made a few mistakes and he has apologised. Albeit with a rubber duck drummer.
“We are a family, this blew up very quickly and got too much oxygen. It’s over. We move forward now with optimism and fire in our bellies,” the 79-year-old guitarist made clear.
“As for Roger, fans can enjoy his forthcoming solo shows with his fabulous drummer, Scott Devours, who it was rumoured might replace Zak in The Who and has always been supportive of the band.
“I owe Scott an apology for not crushing that rumour before it spread. He has been hurt by this. I promise to buy him a very long drink and give him a hug,” Pete’s statement finished.