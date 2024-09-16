Jackson 5 star Tito Jackson dies, aged 70

By Sian Moore

Founding member of the Jackson 5 and brother of the late Michael Jackson, Tito Jackson, has died.

Taj, Taryll, and TJ Jackson released the statement on social media, writing: "We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their wellbeing.

"He will be missed tremendously. It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops."

Tito was the third of the nine Jackson children and was brother to Michael and Janet Jackson.

The Jackson 5, founded in 1964, originally consisted of brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and Michael.

Some of their biggest hits together were 'I Want You Back', 'I'll Be There', and 'ABC'. They were later inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

Tito was the final sibling to release a solo project. In 2016, he released his first studio album, Tito Time.