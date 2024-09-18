Taj Jackson 'not okay' as he breaks silence after death of father Tito

Taj Jackson has broken his silence after suffering the loss of his legendary father Tito.
Taj Jackson has broken his silence after suffering the loss of his legendary father Tito. Picture: Taj Jackson Instagram/Getty

It's a situation we all fear.

Losing our parents, the people that love us the most and have constantly offered a guiding hand throughout our lives.

So no wonder Taj Jackson is in a state of shock and sadness after losing his father Tito earlier this week.

It was announced that The Jackson 5's guitarist and consistent member Tito Jackson had died suddenly aged 70.

His cause of death has now been confirmed as a heart attack, which he suffered during a road trip throughout Gallup, New Mexico.

He was pronounced dead upon arrival to the hospital, with his loved ones not getting the opportunity to say goodbye.

Now his son Taj has broken his silence in the wake of his dad's death, saying that he's "not okay", which is to be expected after experiencing such a profound loss.

Tito and son Taj in 2018. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Dee Dee Jackson Foundation)
Tito and son Taj in 2018. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Dee Dee Jackson Foundation). Picture: Getty

The 51-year-old, who is a singer himself, took to social media to pay tribute to his late father.

He also reflected on the loss of his mother Delores 'Dee Dee' Martes and his uncle Michael Jackson, too.

"The truth is I am not okay, and I don't know if I ever will be. My dad and I shared the same name, Tariano Adaryll Jackson, and people often called me his twin.

"He was the man I've looked up to my entire life - my father, my hero," Taj wrote alongside an old photo of his parents and Michael.

"What I admire most about my dad wasn't his musical talent, it was his genuine humbleness and humility," he added.

"For all the legendary things he accomplished with his brothers, you'd never know it just by talking to him."

Tito was an integral member of The Jackson 5 - who were later named The Jacksons - alongside his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, Marlon and of course Michael.

"Besides performing on stage, my dad loved to coach baseball, fish, and work on vintage cars," Taj recalled about his late dad.

"Everyone loved Tito, and in a way, it brings me comfort to know the world also shares in this sorrow and pain. It's a reminder of how great a loss we've all suffered."

Taj also took time to reflect on losing his beloved mum and uncle, writing: "When my mom passed, I had to stay strong for my 2 younger brothers.

"When my uncle Michael died, I remained strong for my 3 cousins.?I don't know how much emotional strength I have left."

Tito married 'Dee Dee' in 1972 and had three children before divorcing in 1988.

Their sons Taj, Taryll and TJ went on to form the R&B boyband 3T in the nineties, scoring four top ten hits in the UK.

