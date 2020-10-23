These 3 kids pretending to be the Bee Gees are INCREDIBLE

This is easily one of the best things you'll see today...

Behold the TNT Boys. Three Filipino singers who are pretty darned good at singing.

They previously appeared on Your Face Sounds Familiar in their homeland, a show where celebrities impersonate singers, and they took on the Bee Gees with their classic hit 'Too Much Heaven'.

Watch the boys in all their hilarious-wigged glory below...

Dressed in matching silver outfits and donning chunky gold jewellery, the boys perfectly captured the look of the Gibb brothers.

Even their high notes were on par with Barry, Maurice and Robin's famous vocals.

The trio are Francis Concepcion, Mackie Empuerto and Kiefer Sanchez, and are known as the TNT Boys.

TNT stands for Tawag ng Tanghalan, the amateur singing competition show where they were first discovered.

We particularly like the little Maurice. A+ for effort.