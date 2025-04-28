Smooth's All Time Top 500 2025: How to listen to the countdown!

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2025! Vote now and win £1,000. Picture: Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2025.

Smooth's annual music countdown is back, and you have voted in your thousands for your all-time favourite songs.

Tina Hobley will kick off the chart on Friday, May 2 at 10am, which will then continue across the bank holiday weekend.

And don't miss the winner of Smooth's All Time Top 500 for 2025, revealed by Angie Greaves on Monday, May 5.

How to Listen to Smooth's All Time Top 500 on Global Player

You can listen to the countdown live on Global Player here, or download the app below:

Smooth's All Time Top 500 will be counted down across the early May Bank Holiday weekend, starting on Friday, May 2 at 10am and concluding on Monday, May 5 at 7pm.

To listen, join us:

Friday, May 2 from 10am to 7pm

Saturday, May 3 from 8am to 7pm

Sunday, May 4 from 8am to 7pm

Monday, May 5 from 9am to 7pm

The full schedule can be found here.

Plus, you can follow the countdown as it happens live! Just head over here to watch it happen, or to catch up on any songs you missed.

If you miss anything, you can rewind live radio on Global Player, or catch up for seven days here.

These are all the different ways you can listen to Smooth Radio, including FM, DAB+, online, on Global Player or on your smart speaker.