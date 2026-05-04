George Michael tops Smooth's All Time Top 500 number one for ninth year

George Michael crowned Smooth's All Time Top 500 number one for eighth year running. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

The Wham! legend's hit song 'Careless Whisper' has topped the chart once again for 2026!

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We've just spent the early May bank holiday counting down your all-time favourite songs.

And thanks to your votes, George Michael's 'Careless Whisper' was crowned the winner by Angie Greaves!

Just missing out on the top spot was George once again with 'A Different Corner', while Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' landed in third place.

Elsewhere in the chart, Michael Jackson had three songs in the top ten this year; 'Man In The Mirror' just missing out on the top three at number four, 'Billie Jean' at number six, and 'Human Nature' at eight.

In at number five was Simon and Garfunkel's 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'.

The Story of... 'Careless Whisper' by George Michael

Smooth's All Time Top 500 – Top 20

Careless Whisper - George Michael A Different Corner - George Michael Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen Man In The Mirror - Michael Jackson Bridge Over Troubled Water - Simon and Garfunkel Billie Jean - Michael Jackson Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me - Elton John and George Michael Human Nature - Michael Jackson Dance With My Father - Luther Vandross Running Up That Hill - Kate Bush Wind Beneath My Wings - Bette Midler Father Figure - George Michael Always On My Mind - Elvis Presley Hotel California - Eagles Jesus To A Child - George Michael Dancing Queen - ABBA (Everything I Do) I Do It For You - Bryan Adams Suspicious Minds - Elvis Presley I Will Always Love You - Whitney Houston Fastlove - George Michael

George Michael has also been voted the nation’s most popular artist, with 20 entries, including six songs with Wham!. George is ahead of Michael Jackson and Sir Elton John, in joint second place with 14 entries each.

Whitney Houston is the most popular female artist, with 12 songs in the countdown. Her iconic version of I Will Always Love You is her highest-placed entry, at number 19.

Queen has made music history this year after being voted the most popular group for the first time ever, with 11 entries in the chart, putting them in joint first place with ABBA.