Smooth's All Time Top 500 2026: How to listen to the countdown!

24 April 2026, 14:12

Smooth's All Time Top 500 2026: How to listen to the countdown!
Smooth's All Time Top 500 2026: How to listen to the countdown! Picture: Smooth

Smooth's All Time Top 500 is back for 2026.

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Smooth's annual music countdown is back, and you have voted in your thousands for your all-time favourite songs.

Kate Garraway will kick off the chart at 10am on Friday, May 1, which will then continue across the bank holiday weekend.

And don't miss the winner of Smooth's All Time Top 500 for 2026, revealed on Monday, May 4.

How to Listen to Smooth's All Time Top 500 on Global Player

You can listen to the countdown live on Global Player here, or download the app below:

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

Smooth's All Time Top 500 will be counted down across the early May Bank Holiday weekend, starting on Friday, May 1 at 10am and concluding on Monday, May 4 at 7pm.

To listen, join us:

  • Friday, May 1
  • Saturday, May 2
  • Sunday, May 3
  • Monday, May 4

The full schedule can be found here.

Plus, you can follow the countdown as it happens live! Just head over here to watch it happen, or to catch up on any songs you missed.

These are all the different ways you can listen to Smooth Radio, including FM, DAB+, online, on Global Player or on your smart speaker.

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