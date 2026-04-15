Wet Wet Wet announce massive 40-date UK tour to celebrate 40 years of their first album

15 April 2026, 11:11

Wet Wet Wet announce massive 40-date UK tour to celebrate 40 years of their first album
Wet Wet Wet announce massive 40-date UK tour to celebrate 40 years of their first album. Picture: Wet Wet Wet

By Mayer Nissim

40 years of Wet Wet Wet. 40 massive UK shows.

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Wet Wet Wet have announced an absolutely massive UK tour to mark a very special anniversary.

The band will play a whopping 40-date jaunt in 2027, with the number of shows chosen to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their debut album, Popped In Souled Out.

The concerts come in two batches. The first half happen in February, with the band having a few months off before a second run convening in October.

There are a host of generation-straddling special guests booked across the various dates, including Roachford, Nick Heyward, Rebecca Ferguson, Heather Small, Johnny Hates Jazz, The Christians and The South.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday, April 17, via Ticketmaster.

After the departure of original frontman Marti Pellow in 2017, Wet Wet Wet have been fronted by former Liberty X singer Kevin Simm.

Wet Wet Wet's 2027 tour dates
Wet Wet Wet's 2027 tour dates. Picture: Deacon Communications

The current lineup also features bass player and founding member Graeme Clark and guitarist Graeme Duffin, who joined in the early days of the band in 1983.

Original drummer Tommy Cunningham and keyboard player Neil Mitchell left the group in 2022.

"When we made Popped In Souled Out, I was just a young guy," said Clark

"Forty years later, those songs have taken on a life of their own, and this tour is about celebrating where it all began without forgetting what followed.

"It’ll feel like stepping back into those original PISO shoes - only now with a lifetime of experience and with an audience who've been with us through every twist and turn."

Wet Wet Wet's current lineup
Wet Wet Wet's current lineup. Picture: Deacon Communications

Simm said: "I'm really excited to be going back out on tour in 2027 and celebrating 40 years of Popped In Souled Out.

"It’s an absolute honour and a privilege as always to sing these iconic and timeless songs, and to perform them in so many venues across the UK to so many fans of the band is really a dream come true."

Duffin said: "I'd have been gobsmacked if anyone had told me 40 years ago that the tracks on Popped In Souled Out would still be loved by so many and that I’d still be performing them with the band after all that time.

"These shows are going to be a blast, and I know that fans are going to enjoy the shows just as much as us when we hit the road again next year."

Wet Wet Wet Announce Popped In Souled Out 40th Anniversary Tour 2027

The full Wet Wet Wet tour dates are as follows:

FEBRUARY 2027

  • Monday 8 - Peterborough New Theatre
  • Tuesday 9 - Ipswich Regent Theatre
  • Thursday 11 - Basingstoke Anvil
  • Friday 12 - Poole Lighthouse
  • Saturday 13 - Aylesbury Waterside Theatre
  • Sunday 14 - Cardiff New Theatre
  • Monday 15 - Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
  • Wednesday 17 - Stoke Victoria Hall
  • Thursday 18 - Llandudno Venue Cymru Theatre
  • Friday 19 - Carlisle Sands Centre
  • Saturday 20 - Hull Connexin Live
  • Sunday 21 - Halifax Victoria Theatre
  • Tuesday 23 - Stockton The Globe
  • Wednesday 24 - Dunfermline Alhambra Theatre
  • Thursday 25 - Dundee Caird Hall
  • Friday 26 - Blackpool Opera House
  • Saturday 27 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

OCTOBER 2027

  • Monday 4 - Leicester De Montfort Hall
  • Tuesday 5 - Oxford New Theatre
  • Wednesday 6 - Stevenage Gordon Craig Concert Hall
  • Friday 8 - Swansea Building Society Arena
  • Saturday 9 - Bath The Forum
  • Sunday 10 - Truro Hall for Cornwall
  • Monday 11 - Torquay Princess Theatre
  • Tuesday 12 - London Palladium
  • Thursday 14 - TO BE ANNOUNCED
  • Friday 15 - Birmingham Symphony Hall
  • Saturday 16 - Sheffield City Hall
  • Sunday 17 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall
  • Monday 18 - Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
  • Wednesday 20 - Aberdeen Music Hall
  • Thursday 21 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
  • Friday 22 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
  • Saturday 23 - Edinburgh Usher Hall
  • Sunday 24 - Gateshead Glasshouse
  • Tuesday 26 - York Barbican
  • Wednesday 27 - Southend Cliffs Pavilion
  • Thursday 28 - Eastbourne Congress Theatre
  • Friday 29 - Portsmouth Guildhall

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