When the world's fastest talking man sang Michael Jackson's 'Bad' in 20 seconds flat

John Moschitta Jr starts by repeating a rendition of 'You Got Trouble' from The Music Man, the song that won him in place in the record books. Picture: YouTube/SME/Epic

Vintage video footage from 1987 shows John Moschitta Jr, the world's fastest talking man, singing Michael Jackson's new song 'Bad' in just 20 seconds.

The amazing video from 1987 shows John Moschitta Jr - best known for his rapid speech delivery - impressing the interviewer with his own rendition of MJ's hit.

The lyrics are incomprehensible, but John promises that by slowing down the recording every word will be audible.

"If you put this on a lexicon time compressor and you slow it down," he explains, "You will in fact hear each and every word. That's in fact how they have to verify it to be a [world] record."

The interviewer than asks him to sing a contemporary track, passing him a piece of paper with the lyrics to Michael Jackson's 'Bad'.

John then sings the words to MJ's song at an incredibly fast pace and finishes by laughing: "That's wasn't bad, sloppy but close!"

The video of John Moschitta singing Michael Jackson's 'Bad' has garnered an incredible 92 million hits on YouTube since it was posted in 2014. Picture: Getty

The video has garnered over 92 million views since it was posted on YouTube in 2014.

John Moschitta, 66, became famous in the '80s when his fast talking earned him not only a place in the Guiness Book of World Records, but numerous also film roles and over 750 TV and radio commercials.

He voiced national campaigns for FedEx, Olympus and Burger King, appeared in TV shows including Family Guy and Garfield and Friends and has been featured in movies such as Dick Tracey and The Transformers.

Not bad for a fast talker...