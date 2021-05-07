Kate Middleton releases first official YouTube video of incredible chat with brave cancer patient, aged 5

Kate Middleton has promised 5-year-old cancer patient Mila Sneddon that she'll wear her favourite colour pink when the two finally meet. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Duchess of Cambridge was reaching out to finalists of her Hold Still photography project when the adorable phone call with 5-year-old Mila Sneddon took place.

Kate Middleton has promised 5-year-old cancer patient Mila Sneddon that she'll wear her favourite colour pink when the two finally meet.

In a phone call released as the first official YouTube video on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's new channel, Kate speaks to Mila who is featured as one of the finalists in Kate's Hold Still photography project.

Mia Sneddon is one of the 100 pictures features in the new book released today, when an image of her kissing her father through a window during lockdown entitled 'Shielding Mila' captured the Duchess's heart.

The Duchess and the young girl went on to discuss Mia's heart operation with the royal calling her "very brave" before speaking about her own children. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

Mia Sneddon is one of the 100 pictures features in the new book released today, when an image of her kissing her father through a window during lockdown entitled 'Shielding Mila' captured the Duchess's heart. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

A phone call between Kate and Mila took place in Autumn 2020 and has now been released to mark the project in collaboration with the British Portrait Gallery.

The video starts with Mila saying: "Good morning, Your Royal Highness", to which a bemused Kate replies: "Good morning. Goodness me, you’re so polite Mila."

Mia goes on to ask the Dyches if she is wearing a costume, to which Kate replies: "I’m not wearing a princess costume right now, I’m afraid Mila. Do you have lots of dressing-up outfits yourself?"

When Mila confirms she does and says her favourite colour is pink, Kate makes the girl a promise.

Mia and the Duchess of Cambridge discussed how hard it was for the girl to be separated from her father (pictured) during the first lockdown. Picture: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

"OK, well I have to make sure I go and try and find myself a pink dress so that hopefully, when one day hopefully, Mila we’ll get to meet, and then I’ll remember to wear my pink dress for you. Would that be nice?"

The Duchess and the young girl went on to discuss Mia's heart operation with the royal calling her "very brave" before speaking about her own children.

The young girl told Kate: "I know all of your kids’ names!" as she listed Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

Kate replied: "Louis has gotten so big now, he’s very quick running around and he’s on his little scooter as well. He’s very quick. I can’t keep up with him."

The famous photo of Mila was taken by her mum Lynda after her parents made the heartbreaking decision to separate to minimise the risk of Mila catching COVID-19 during the first lockdown.

"Louis has gotten so big now. He’s very quick. I can’t keep up with him." Kate Middleton said of her youngest son Prince Louis (pictured being held by his mother during lockdown in 2020). Picture: Getty

Her father Scott would come and visit everyday and the image was captured on their first day of separation at the beginning of 2020.

Of 31,000 images submitted for The Duchess of Cambridge's Hold Still project, 100 photos were chosen for a digital exhibition and feature in Kate’s new book — Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020.

Proceeds from the sales will be split between mental health charity mind and community projects supported by the National Portrait Gallery.

Hold Still: A Portrait of our Nation in 2020 is available to buy now.