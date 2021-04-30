On Air Now
Smooth's All Time Top 500 with Kate Garraway 10am - 1pm
30 April 2021, 11:40 | Updated: 30 April 2021, 12:13
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a heartwarming home video of them and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis, to mark the couple's tenth wedding anniversary.
William and Kate have made a beautiful family home video to celebrate their ten years as a married couple.
The video shows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge playing with their children and roasting marshmallows in the garden their home Anmer Hall in Norfolk.
Shot by videographer Will Warr, the film sees the queen's great-grandchildren Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3, playing on a see saw and being chased by their mum Kate as they all spend time together as a family.
The footage shows the family on a walk on a Norfolk beach and Kate and William laughing and embracing as they sit in the sand dunes.
Anmer Hall, the couple's Norfolk home, is where the family-of-five spent most of lockdown in 2020 and was where William and Kate hosted many zoom calls throughout the pandemic.
The heartwarming video comes after the royal pair marked their ten year anniversary by releasing photos of them embracing in the grounds of Kensington Palace, taken this week by photographer Chris Floyd.
The loved up pair laugh and hold hands in the unusually intimate photos as Kate shows off the famous sapphire engagement ring that once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married in Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011 after eight years as a couple.
Kate and Wills exchanged vows in front of of worldwide televised audience of around 2 billion people and afterwards the Prince whisked his new bride on honeymoon to the Seychelles.
Throughout the pandemic the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have brought attention to a variety of causes through video calls and face-to-face meetings where permitted, and have helped strongly promote the COVID-19 vaccine.
The pair's children have returned to school and the family are once again splitting their time between Norfolk and their London home, Kensington Palace.