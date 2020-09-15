William, Kate and the Queen share cheeky snaps of Prince Harry as they wish him 'very happy' 36th birthday

Prince Harry, who quit the royal family and headed to live in America at the beginning of the year, received birthday wishes from the Royal Family on social media. Picture: Getty

The Royal Family have posted photos to mark the Duke of Sussex's 36th birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Harry's father Prince Charles and the Queen herself have all sent the LA-based royal best wishes on his birthday.

Putting their rumoured differences aside, William and Kate posted a hilarious photo of the three of them competing in a running race in 2017, captioning the picture: "Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today."

Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today! 🎂🎈 pic.twitter.com/Y8BDRzixGs — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 15, 2020

Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/a3PZGhX41H — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) September 15, 2020

The social media post from @royalfamily shows a picture of the Duke of Sussex laughing with the Queen at a reception in 2017.

The image is captioned: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!

"The Queen and The Duke during a Queen’s Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017."

Harry's father The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla also publically sent birthday wishes to the Duke.

Under a picture of father and son laughing in 2014, the caption said: "Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today!"

🎂 🎈 Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!

📸 The Queen and The Duke during a Queen’s Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017. pic.twitter.com/M992gwGfjE — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 15, 2020

Prince Harry's birthday comes after he announced he had publicly paid back the £2.4 of taxpayers' money used to renovate Frogmore Cottage.

A spokesman for The Duke said: “A contribution has been made to the Sovereign Grant by The Duke of Sussex.

"This contribution, as originally offered by Prince Harry, has fully covered the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage, a property of Her Majesty The Queen, and will remain the UK residence of The Duke and his family.”

