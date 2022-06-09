Prince William spotted quietly selling Big Issue magazines in London

Prince William selling Big Issues. Picture: Matthew Gardner/LinkedIn

By Tom Eames

The Duke of Cambridge has been spotted in central London helping to sell Big Issue magazines.

Retired Met Police Chief Superintendent Matthew Gardner has shared photos of meeting Prince William on Rochester Row, in Westminster.

Gardner said his brother-in-law had spotted what he thought was a celebrity across the road, and took a photo.

He said that Prince William then crossed the road and spoke to him while wearing the Big Issue uniform.

Big Issue is sold by homeless people, long-term unemployed people, and those who need money to avoid debt.

Sellers are given five free magazines, which are then sold to the public for £3, with additional copies bought for £1.50.

Gardner wrote on social media: "What an honour to have a private moment with our future king who was humble and working quietly in the background, helping the most needy.

"These 'silent gestures' often go unrecognised.

"The finale to this unique occasion was when Prince William asked my brother-in-law If he wanted to buy the Big Issue, to which he replied 'I have no change'.

"At this point William produced a mobile card machine… you cannot teach that!

"Priceless, or should I say, 'princely'."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have previously spoken about their involvement with charities, some of which were inspired by his mother, Princess Diana.

It follows William's involvement at last weekend's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which saw him make a speech about saving the environment at the Platinum Party at the Palace.