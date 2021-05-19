Princess Beatrice announces she is pregnant with her first child

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child. Picture: PA

By Tom Eames

Princess Beatrice is expecting her first baby this autumn, Buckingham Palace has announced.

In a statement, the palace confirrmed: "The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Princess Beatrice is the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York, and married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in July 2020.

The couple had postponed their ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year.



The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.



📸 The couple on their wedding day in July 2020. pic.twitter.com/oCHZLBa8oT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 19, 2021

Beatrice's baby will be the Queen's 12th great-grandchild following the arrival of the Sussexes' second child in the summer. The child will be 11th in line to the throne at the time of their birth.

The happy news follows her younger sister Eugenie's first child August, who was born in February.