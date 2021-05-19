Princess Beatrice announces she is pregnant with her first child

19 May 2021, 10:28 | Updated: 19 May 2021, 10:44

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child
Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their first child. Picture: PA

By Tom Eames

Princess Beatrice is expecting her first baby this autumn, Buckingham Palace has announced.

In a statement, the palace confirrmed: "The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Princess Beatrice is the eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of York, and married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony in July 2020.

The couple had postponed their ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beatrice's baby will be the Queen's 12th great-grandchild following the arrival of the Sussexes' second child in the summer. The child will be 11th in line to the throne at the time of their birth.

The happy news follows her younger sister Eugenie's first child August, who was born in February.

