Princess Eugenie announces she is pregnant with her first child

Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are "very pleased" that they are expecting a baby in early 2021, Buckingham Palace has said.

A tweet by the Royal Family's account said: "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

"The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in 2015. Picture: Getty

The couple married at St George's Chapel in October 2018, and they will now be having a baby in early 2021.

The baby will be a first grandchild for Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and a ninth great-grandchild for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

The couple have not been seen together at official Royal Family event for a while, due to the coronavirus lockdown. They attended the wedding of Princess Beatrice and Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi in July, but did not appear in any official pictures.