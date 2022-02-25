The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Party at Buckingham Palace: How to get your tickets

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace will be an epic celebration of Her Majesty's historic reign.. Picture: Mark Fisher

2022 marks Queen Elizabeth II's astonishing 70th year on the throne.

After an incredible and historic reign, Her Majesty The Queen intends to celebrate her platinum anniversary in some style.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace will arguably be the jewel in the crown of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations set to unfold around the UK this summer.

The highly-anticipated concert will take place at Buckingham Palace, similarly to the Diamond and Golden Jubilee events held in 2012 and 2002.

It'll be a truly unmissable party, with the BBC providing live televised and radio coverage for the concert's duration which is due to take place on 4th June 2022.

But if you want to be in with a chance of being there for this momentous occasion, a ballot to win tickets to attend has now opened.

Her Majesty The Queen celebrates her 96th birthday in 2022. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

The concert is set to feature “stars from film, TV and the stage will also tell the story and celebrate some of the most significant cultural moments from the Queen's reign.”

One name that has been revealed already is 'Budapest' singer George Ezra, who expressed his gratitude of being added to the bill by saying it was “an incredible honour.”

For an idea of who else will perform, the legendary likes of Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams, Gary Barlow, Dame Shirley Bassey, Stevie Wonder, Sir Tom Jones and Sir Paul McCartney have performed in previous Palace parties.

And who can forget when Brian May opened up the 2002 celebrations by performing 'God Save The Queen' on the roof of Buckingham Palace.

Ed Sheeran, Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Cliff Richard, Sir Tom Jones, and more performed at the Diamond Jubilee concert in 2012. Picture: Getty

Tickets can be won in pairs, and there's five thousands pairs of tickets that have been made available. A separate allocation has been awarded to selected charities too.

The ballot to win tickets to the Platinum Party at the Palace opened on 24th February at 07:00 and will remain open until 23rd March.

Each applicant needs to include their own details to be in as well as the details of their guest to be in with a chance of winning a pair.

All ticket winners will be notified by the end of April if their applications have been successful.

To apply for the Platinum Party at the Palace tickets ballot click here.