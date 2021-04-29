William and Kate share unusually intimate photos to mark their 10th wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have marked their tenth anniversary by releasing photos of them embracing in the grounds of Kensington Palace this week taken by photographer Chris Floyd. Picture: Chris Floyd/Camera Press/PA Media

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released new images of themselves to celebrate their ten year anniversary and the young couple look more loved up than ever before.

William and Kate are celebrating their ten year wedding anniversary today.

The royal pair have marked the occasion by releasing photos of them embracing in the grounds of Kensington Palace taken this week by photographer Chris Floyd.

The loved up pair laugh and hold hands in the unusually intimate photos, perhaps a sign of how comfortable they now are in the public eye after ten years of marriage.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge married in Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, and went on to have three children: Prince George, 7; Princess Charlotte, 5; and Prince Louis, 3.

Kate Middleton and Prince William met while studying at St.Andrews University in Scotland and lived together in a houseshare as students before their relationship became public.

The couple dated for eight years and after a short lived break-up in 2007, reunited to announce their engagement to the world with a photocall at Buckingham Palace in 2010.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released the new photos to mark their ten year wedding anniversary. Pictured, the pair after marrying in Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. Picture: Getty

Kate and Wills exchanged vows in front of of worldwide televised audience of around 2 billion people and afterwards the prince whisked his new bride on honeymoon to the Seychelles.

William proposed to Kate with the famous sapphire engagement ring Prince Charles gave to his mother Princess Diana upon the announcement of their marriage back in 1981.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have three children: (L to R) Prince George, 7; Princess Charlotte, 5; and Prince Louis, 3. Picture: Getty

The ring can be seen front and centre in the couple's most famous ten year photographs and also in their engagement photo from 2011.

With the Queen and Prince Philip celebrating over 70 years of marriage before his death on April 9, 2021, Kate and William have seen first hand how to make a royal marriage last.

Here's to another ten years!