Changes to how you listen to Smooth Radio in North Wales

Changes to how you listen to Smooth Radio in North Wales. Picture: Smooth

After December 11, Smooth will no longer be available on local DAB across North Wales.

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Soon, how you listen to Smooth Radio in North Wales may change.

That's because, from December 11, Smooth will no longer be available on local DAB across North Wales.

After this date, Smooth North Wales will become online-only.

You can keep listening on Global Player – our free official Smooth app – or ask your smart speaker to "Play Smooth".

If your radio can receive DAB+ stations, you can also keep listening to Smooth UK on national digital radio.

Not sure if your radio is DAB+? You'll know you've got a DAB+ radio if you can listen to Smooth's sister stations, including Smooth 80s and Smooth Relax.