QUIZ: How well do you remember 2025?

Test your knowledge of 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Test your memory of the last year with our 2025 quiz!

2025 is coming to an end – but not before we challenge you to have a go at our 2025 quiz!

With 25 questions to challenge your memory of the past twelve months in music, movies and more, it should provide plenty of brain fodder to get you thinking...

(Answers at the bottom of the page).

Which pop star interpolated George Michael’s ‘Father Figure’ on their 2025 album? Sabrina Carpenter

Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift It was great to see the George Michael get so much attention in 2025. Picture: Getty Which of these bands did not announce a farewell tour in 2025? The Who

Journey

Bon Jovi What film took home the most awards at the 2025 Oscars? Anora

The Brutalist

The Substance Who was Spotify’s top global artist of 2025? Taylor Swift

Bad Bunny

ABBA How old did Whitney Houston’s debut album become in February 2025? 30 years old

35 years old

40 years old How much time has passed since this album was release? Picture: Alamy Which singer surprised audiences by appearing via a video message at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest semi final? Lulu

Agnetha Fältskog

Céline Dion How many shows did Rod Stewart play in 2025? 54

64

74 Where was the Women’s Rugby World Cup held in 2025? Australia

France

England Players at the Women's Rugby World Cup. Picture: Getty Which band announced in September 2025 that their The Circus Live Tour would return in 2026? Five

Take That

Boyzone What name did the new Pope choose following his election in May 2025? Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XVI

Pope Leo XVII How old did Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ turn this year? 40

45

50 Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (Official Video Remastered) Which iconic British fast-food item was immortalised at London’s Madame Tussauds wax museum in May? Gregg’s Sausage Roll

Wimpy Cheeseburger

Harry Ramsden’s Fish & Chips What collectible doll rose to huge global popularity in 2025? Bratz

Labubu

Hello Kitty 2025 marked the 40th anniversary of which famous benefit concert? Live Aid

Nelson Mandela 70th Birthday Concert

The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert Which Netflix show began releasing its highly-anticipated fifth and final season in 2025? Emily in Paris

Stranger Things

Adolescence Who did Elton John collaborate with on his 2025 collaborative album Who Believes in Angels? Annie Lennox

Vanessa Williams

Brandi Carlile Elton John performing in 2025. Picture: Getty Which of these films celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025? Jaws

The Exorcist

Grease Which Smooth presenter appeared on The Celebrity Traitors in 2025? Angie Greaves

Kate Garraway

Jenni Falconer Who won the Women’s Rugby World Cup in September 2025? England

New Zealand

Scotland How large was a UK farm’s Guinness World Record-breaking pumpkin and squash Ozzy Osbourne tribute mosaic? 102m²

212m²

221m² View this post on Instagram Which of these stars celebrated their 80th birthday in 2025? Gladys Knight

Bette Midler

Diana Ross On an average day in 2025, how many sausage rolls were sold in Greggs? 100,000

1 million

2 million Which of these Smooth Icons did not release a new album in 2025? Mariah Carey

Robbie Williams

Elton John What was the hottest temperature recorded in the UK in 2025? 34.2°C

35.5°C

35.8°C Which of these 00s films did not get a sequel in 2025? Freaky Friday

The Devil Wears Prada

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Answers: