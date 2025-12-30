QUIZ: How well do you remember 2025?

30 December 2025, 12:57

Rod Stewart, Pope Leo and Taylor Swift and the words 2025 Quiz
Test your knowledge of 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hannah Watkin

Test your memory of the last year with our 2025 quiz!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

2025 is coming to an end – but not before we challenge you to have a go at our 2025 quiz!

With 25 questions to challenge your memory of the past twelve months in music, movies and more, it should provide plenty of brain fodder to get you thinking...

(Answers at the bottom of the page).

  1. Which pop star interpolated George Michael’s ‘Father Figure’ on their 2025 album?

    • Sabrina Carpenter
    • Ed Sheeran
    • Taylor Swift
    It was great to see the George Michael get so much attention in 2025.
    It was great to see the George Michael get so much attention in 2025. Picture: Getty

  2. Which of these bands did not announce a farewell tour in 2025?

    • The Who
    • Journey
    • Bon Jovi

  3. What film took home the most awards at the 2025 Oscars?

    • Anora
    • The Brutalist
    • The Substance

  4. Who was Spotify’s top global artist of 2025?

    • Taylor Swift
    • Bad Bunny
    • ABBA

  5. How old did Whitney Houston’s debut album become in February 2025?

    • 30 years old
    • 35 years old
    • 40 years old
    How much time has passed since this album was release?
    How much time has passed since this album was release? Picture: Alamy

  6. Which singer surprised audiences by appearing via a video message at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest semi final?

    • Lulu
    • Agnetha Fältskog
    • Céline Dion

  7. How many shows did Rod Stewart play in 2025?

    • 54
    • 64
    • 74

  8. Where was the Women’s Rugby World Cup held in 2025?

    • Australia
    • France
    • England
    Players at the Women's Rugby World Cup
    Players at the Women's Rugby World Cup. Picture: Getty

  9. Which band announced in September 2025 that their The Circus Live Tour would return in 2026?

    • Five
    • Take That
    • Boyzone

  10. What name did the new Pope choose following his election in May 2025?

    • Pope Leo XIV
    • Pope Leo XVI
    • Pope Leo XVII

  11. How old did Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ turn this year?

    • 40
    • 45
    • 50

    Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (Official Video Remastered)

  12. Which iconic British fast-food item was immortalised at London’s Madame Tussauds wax museum in May?

    • Gregg’s Sausage Roll
    • Wimpy Cheeseburger
    • Harry Ramsden’s Fish & Chips

  13. What collectible doll rose to huge global popularity in 2025?

    • Bratz
    • Labubu
    • Hello Kitty

  14. 2025 marked the 40th anniversary of which famous benefit concert?

    • Live Aid
    • Nelson Mandela 70th Birthday Concert
    • The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert

  15. Which Netflix show began releasing its highly-anticipated fifth and final season in 2025?

    • Emily in Paris
    • Stranger Things
    • Adolescence

  16. Who did Elton John collaborate with on his 2025 collaborative album Who Believes in Angels?

    • Annie Lennox
    • Vanessa Williams
    • Brandi Carlile
    Elton John performing in 2025.
    Elton John performing in 2025. Picture: Getty

  17. Which of these films celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025?

    • Jaws
    • The Exorcist
    • Grease

  18. Which Smooth presenter appeared on The Celebrity Traitors in 2025?

    • Angie Greaves
    • Kate Garraway
    • Jenni Falconer

  19. Who won the Women’s Rugby World Cup in September 2025?

    • England
    • New Zealand
    • Scotland

  20. How large was a UK farm’s Guinness World Record-breaking pumpkin and squash Ozzy Osbourne tribute mosaic?

    • 102m²
    • 212m²
    • 221m²

  21. Which of these stars celebrated their 80th birthday in 2025?

    • Gladys Knight
    • Bette Midler
    • Diana Ross

  22. On an average day in 2025, how many sausage rolls were sold in Greggs?

    • 100,000
    • 1 million
    • 2 million

  23. Which of these Smooth Icons did not release a new album in 2025?

    • Mariah Carey
    • Robbie Williams
    • Elton John

  24. What was the hottest temperature recorded in the UK in 2025?

    • 34.2°C
    • 35.5°C
    • 35.8°C

  25. Which of these 00s films did not get a sequel in 2025?

    • Freaky Friday
    • The Devil Wears Prada
    • Bridget Jones’s Diary

Answers:

  1. Taylor Swift

    Although not everyone was sold on the singer's The Life of a Showgirl track, it was great to see so many Swifties discover George's music through Taylor's appreciation of his song.

    2025 was another big year for Taylor.
    2025 was another big year for Taylor. Picture: Alamy

  2. Bon Jovi

    While all three bands announced tours in 2025, Bon Jovi were clear their Forever Tour is not a farewell tour.

  3. Anora

    Sean Baker's indie film took home five Oscars in total.

    Anora winning Best Picture at the 2025 Oscars.
    Anora winning Best Picture at the 2025 Oscars. Picture: Getty

  4. Bad Bunny

    Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny was back at the top after last claiming the title in 2022.

  5. 40 years old

    2025 was therefore also the 40th anniversary of Whitney's singles 'Saving All My Love for You', 'Thinking About You' and 'How Will I Know'.

  6. Céline Dion

    It had been rumoured Céline might appear in person at the Grand Final, but this didn't come to be.

  7. 74

    Rod may have claimed to be retiring from large scale touring, but he hasn't stopped yet!

    Rod and Ronnie Wood during Rod's Legends set at Glastonbury.
    Rod and Ronnie Wood during Rod's Legends set at Glastonbury. Picture: Getty

  8. England

    The Women's Rugby World Cup was held in locations across England from August to September 2025.

  9. Take That

    Catch up with Jenni's interview with the band below!

    Take That on The Circus Live return, 'meaty' Netflix doc and MORE

  10. Pope Leo XIV

    After Pope Francis' death in April 2025, American Robert Prevost became the 14th Pope to choose the name Leo.

  11. 50

    The iconic song was released on October 31, 1975!

  12. Gregg’s Sausage Roll

    Would love to see more British staples get the same treatment too!

    Don't be fooled! That is a wax sausage roll.
    Don't be fooled! That is a wax sausage roll. Picture: Alamy

  13. Labubu

    These 'monsters' are the cute collectible of the moment.

  14. Live Aid

    It's crazy to think such an incredible day of music is now 40 years old.

    Queen - Radio Ga Ga (Live Aid 1985)

  15. Stranger Things

    Stranger Things' final episode will be released on New Year's Eve.

  16. Brandi Carlile

    Hear the pair's thoughts on the album in our interview below!

    Elton John and Brandi Carlile on their new album 'Who Believes In Angels?'

  17. Jaws

    It was Jaws which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025. The Exorcist was released in 1973 and Grease in 1978.

  18. Kate Garraway

    I don't know about you, but we were absolutely flabbergasted by her time on the show!

    Kate Garraway reveals her dream Celebrity Traitors lineup and reflects on her experience on the show!

  19. England

    As well as hosting, England's women successfully made their way to the Women's Rugby World Cup final, where they beat Canada to take the title.

  20. 212m²

    That's a lot of pumpkins!

  21. Bette Midler

    Happy birthday to The Divine Miss M!

  22. 1 million

    Starting to understand the Madame Tussauds wax tribute a bit more now...

  23. Robbie Williams

    Robbie was due to release BRITPOP in October, but he delayed the album until February 2026 to avoid competition with Taylor Swift.

    Robbie performing in 2025.
    Robbie performing in 2025. Picture: Getty

  24. 35.8°C

    Recorded on July 1 in Faversham, Kent, this was a whole celsius more than last year's hottest day.

  25. The Devil Wears Prada

    Expect to see a sequel to this hit film on the big screen in May 2026.

More Quizzes

See more More Quizzes

80s music quiz!

QUIZ: How much do you know about 1980s music?

Olympic flag, a sausage roll and an Oscar statue

QUIZ: How well do you remember 2024?

Can you guess the real name of these celebrities?

QUIZ: Do you know the REAL names of these celebrities?

QUIZ: Can you guess the music legend from ONE feature?

QUIZ: Can you guess the music legend from ONE of their features?