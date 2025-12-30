QUIZ: How well do you remember 2025?
30 December 2025, 12:57
Test your memory of the last year with our 2025 quiz!
Listen to this article
2025 is coming to an end – but not before we challenge you to have a go at our 2025 quiz!
With 25 questions to challenge your memory of the past twelve months in music, movies and more, it should provide plenty of brain fodder to get you thinking...
(Answers at the bottom of the page).
-
Which pop star interpolated George Michael’s ‘Father Figure’ on their 2025 album?
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Ed Sheeran
- Taylor Swift
-
Which of these bands did not announce a farewell tour in 2025?
- The Who
- Journey
- Bon Jovi
-
What film took home the most awards at the 2025 Oscars?
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- The Substance
-
Who was Spotify’s top global artist of 2025?
- Taylor Swift
- Bad Bunny
- ABBA
-
How old did Whitney Houston’s debut album become in February 2025?
- 30 years old
- 35 years old
- 40 years old
-
Which singer surprised audiences by appearing via a video message at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest semi final?
- Lulu
- Agnetha Fältskog
- Céline Dion
-
How many shows did Rod Stewart play in 2025?
- 54
- 64
- 74
-
Where was the Women’s Rugby World Cup held in 2025?
- Australia
- France
- England
-
Which band announced in September 2025 that their The Circus Live Tour would return in 2026?
- Five
- Take That
- Boyzone
-
What name did the new Pope choose following his election in May 2025?
- Pope Leo XIV
- Pope Leo XVI
- Pope Leo XVII
-
How old did Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ turn this year?
- 40
- 45
- 50
Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody (Official Video Remastered)
-
Which iconic British fast-food item was immortalised at London’s Madame Tussauds wax museum in May?
- Gregg’s Sausage Roll
- Wimpy Cheeseburger
- Harry Ramsden’s Fish & Chips
-
What collectible doll rose to huge global popularity in 2025?
- Bratz
- Labubu
- Hello Kitty
-
2025 marked the 40th anniversary of which famous benefit concert?
- Live Aid
- Nelson Mandela 70th Birthday Concert
- The Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert
-
Which Netflix show began releasing its highly-anticipated fifth and final season in 2025?
- Emily in Paris
- Stranger Things
- Adolescence
-
Who did Elton John collaborate with on his 2025 collaborative album Who Believes in Angels?
- Annie Lennox
- Vanessa Williams
- Brandi Carlile
-
Which of these films celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025?
- Jaws
- The Exorcist
- Grease
-
Which Smooth presenter appeared on The Celebrity Traitors in 2025?
- Angie Greaves
- Kate Garraway
- Jenni Falconer
-
Who won the Women’s Rugby World Cup in September 2025?
- England
- New Zealand
- Scotland
-
How large was a UK farm’s Guinness World Record-breaking pumpkin and squash Ozzy Osbourne tribute mosaic?
- 102m²
- 212m²
- 221m²
-
Which of these stars celebrated their 80th birthday in 2025?
- Gladys Knight
- Bette Midler
- Diana Ross
-
On an average day in 2025, how many sausage rolls were sold in Greggs?
- 100,000
- 1 million
- 2 million
-
Which of these Smooth Icons did not release a new album in 2025?
- Mariah Carey
- Robbie Williams
- Elton John
-
What was the hottest temperature recorded in the UK in 2025?
- 34.2°C
- 35.5°C
- 35.8°C
-
Which of these 00s films did not get a sequel in 2025?
- Freaky Friday
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
Answers:
-
Taylor Swift
Although not everyone was sold on the singer's The Life of a Showgirl track, it was great to see so many Swifties discover George's music through Taylor's appreciation of his song.
-
Bon Jovi
While all three bands announced tours in 2025, Bon Jovi were clear their Forever Tour is not a farewell tour.
-
Anora
Sean Baker's indie film took home five Oscars in total.
-
Bad Bunny
Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny was back at the top after last claiming the title in 2022.
-
40 years old
2025 was therefore also the 40th anniversary of Whitney's singles 'Saving All My Love for You', 'Thinking About You' and 'How Will I Know'.
-
Céline Dion
It had been rumoured Céline might appear in person at the Grand Final, but this didn't come to be.
-
74
Rod may have claimed to be retiring from large scale touring, but he hasn't stopped yet!
-
England
The Women's Rugby World Cup was held in locations across England from August to September 2025.
-
Take That
Catch up with Jenni's interview with the band below!
Take That on The Circus Live return, 'meaty' Netflix doc and MORE
-
Pope Leo XIV
After Pope Francis' death in April 2025, American Robert Prevost became the 14th Pope to choose the name Leo.
-
50
The iconic song was released on October 31, 1975!
-
Gregg’s Sausage Roll
Would love to see more British staples get the same treatment too!
-
Labubu
These 'monsters' are the cute collectible of the moment.
-
Live Aid
It's crazy to think such an incredible day of music is now 40 years old.
Queen - Radio Ga Ga (Live Aid 1985)
-
Stranger Things
Stranger Things' final episode will be released on New Year's Eve.
-
Brandi Carlile
Hear the pair's thoughts on the album in our interview below!
Elton John and Brandi Carlile on their new album 'Who Believes In Angels?'
-
Jaws
It was Jaws which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025. The Exorcist was released in 1973 and Grease in 1978.
-
Kate Garraway
I don't know about you, but we were absolutely flabbergasted by her time on the show!
Kate Garraway reveals her dream Celebrity Traitors lineup and reflects on her experience on the show!
-
England
As well as hosting, England's women successfully made their way to the Women's Rugby World Cup final, where they beat Canada to take the title.
-
212m²
That's a lot of pumpkins!
-
Bette Midler
Happy birthday to The Divine Miss M!
-
1 million
Starting to understand the Madame Tussauds wax tribute a bit more now...
-
Robbie Williams
Robbie was due to release BRITPOP in October, but he delayed the album until February 2026 to avoid competition with Taylor Swift.
-
35.8°C
Recorded on July 1 in Faversham, Kent, this was a whole celsius more than last year's hottest day.
-
The Devil Wears Prada
Expect to see a sequel to this hit film on the big screen in May 2026.