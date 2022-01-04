QUIZ: Can you identify these '80s albums from just one tricky closeup?

Can you identify these '80s albums from just a closeup? Picture: Getty / Virgin / Maison Rouge Studios / EMI

By Sian Moore

How well can you recognise some of the biggest albums from the '80s, when all you have is an obscure closeup?

You've probably listened to some of these albums countless times, you might have even owned them – but how well can you actually remember the front of the record when all you have is a zoomed in closeup?

We've taken some of the biggest albums from the '80s, and snapped a closeup from the artwork. Can you correctly identify the album from this one hint?

