QUIZ: What's your summer anthem? Answer these questions to find out

QUIZ: What's your summer anthem? Answer these questions to find out. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

Now that the weather's getting warmer and the days are getting longer, it's time to crack out the summer tunes.

If you've ever wondered which song is your perfect anthem for the sunnier months, wonder no more.

From just nine questions, we can accurately determine which hit is your summer song.

More quizzes:

QUIZ: What's the theme tune to your life? These 9 questions will tell you >

QUIZ: Which singer is your kindred spirit? These 10 questions will reveal all >