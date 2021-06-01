QUIZ: What's your summer anthem? Answer these questions to find out

On Air Now
Smooth Breakfast with Tina Hobley 6am - 10am
1 June 2021, 12:47
Now that the weather's getting warmer and the days are getting longer, it's time to crack out the summer tunes.
If you've ever wondered which song is your perfect anthem for the sunnier months, wonder no more.
From just nine questions, we can accurately determine which hit is your summer song.
QUIZ: What's the theme tune to your life? These 9 questions will tell you >
QUIZ: Which singer is your kindred spirit? These 10 questions will reveal all >