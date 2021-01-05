QUIZ: Do you remember the lyrics to 'West End Girls' by Pet Shop Boys?

Pet Shop Boys. Picture: Parlophone/YouTube

By Tom Eames

It's one of the most iconic synthpop songs of all time, but how well do you remember this Pet Shop Boys classic?

The signature song from the Pet Shop Boys, it's hard not to sing (or talk) along with Neil Tennant's robotic vocals about the pressures of inner-city life.

But how well do you remember the lyrics? Try our quiz below to find out! And if you get 0%, 'just you wait 'til I get you home'...*

*that's a lyric, we're not just being weird.