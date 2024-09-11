All the ways you can listen to Smooth 70s

11 September 2024, 11:23 | Updated: 11 September 2024, 18:28

Smooth 70s
Smooth 70s. Picture: Global

Here are all the ways you can listen to Smooth 70s.

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. On DAB Digital

  1. How to listen to Smooth 70s online

    You can listen to Smooth 70s online via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.

    You can also click on the purple ‘Listen’ button on the Smooth homepage, and at the top of every article on the Smooth website.

    There’s also much more on Global Player – including podcasts and playlists from Smooth, as well as from our sister stations Smooth Country, Smooth Chill, Smooth 80s, Smooth Soul, Classic FM, Gold, LBC, Heart, Radio X, Capital and Capital Xtra.

  2. How to listen to Smooth 70s via Global Player mobile app

    You can listen to Smooth 70s live, any time and anywhere in the world, via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.

    Download the Global Player app, or the Smooth Radio app, from the App Store or Google Play, and enjoy on the go.

    You can also enjoy Global's fine selection of podcasts, as well as Smooth's curated playlists, and programmes and music from our sister stations Smooth Country, Smooth Chill, Smooth 80s, Smooth Soul, LBC, Classic FM, Gold, Radio X, Heart, Capital and Capital Xtra.

    Click here to download the Global Player app for iPhone and iPad >

    Click here to download the Global Player app from Google Play (Android) >

  3. Listen to Smooth 70s on smart speakers: Alexa

    Listen to Smooth 70s on smart speakers: Alexa
    Listen to Smooth 70s on smart speakers: Alexa. Picture: Global

    If you’ve got a smart speaker, say to it “Play Smooth 70s” and enjoy Always the Best 70s Music.

  4. Listen to Smooth 70s on smart speakers: Google Assistant

    Listen to Smooth 70s on smart speakers: Google Assistant
    Listen to Smooth 70s on smart speakers: Google Assistant. Picture: Global

    Just say 'Hey Google, Play Smooth 70s'.

  5. Listen to Smooth 70s on smart speakers: Home Pod & Siri

    Listen to Smooth 70s on smart speakers: Home Pod & Siri
    Listen to Smooth 70s on smart speakers: Home Pod & Siri. Picture: Global

    Just say “Hey Siri, Play Smooth 70s.”

    You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Smooth via the Global Player app or Apple Music.

  6. Listen to Smooth 70s on smart speakers: Sonos

    Listen to Smooth Radio on smart speakers: Sonos
    Listen to Smooth Radio on smart speakers: Sonos. Picture: Global

    You can also listen on your Sonos smart speaker by adding ‘Global Player’ as a music source in your Sonos app or, to listen live, search for Smooth 70s within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.

  7. Listen to Smooth 70s on DAB Digital or FM and AM Radio

    Listen to Smooth 70s on DAB Digital or FM and AM Radio
    Listen to Smooth 70s on DAB Digital or FM and AM Radio. Picture: Global

    On your radio, Smooth 70s is available on DAB Digital Radio on London 3.

How To Listen

How to listen to Smooth Radio

More on Smooth

Holly Johnson and David Bowie in the 1990s

Frankie Goes to Hollywood's Holly Johnson reveals touching call from David Bowie after AIDS diagnosis

David Bowie

Michael Jackson's 'What More Can I Give' single

Michael Jackson's forgotten star-studded charity single for 9/11 that his label axed is amazing

Michael Jackson

In 2017, Sting looked less than impressed watching a cover version of The Police's classic hit 'Every Breath You Take' in his honour.

When Sting visibly cringed whilst watching cover version of ‘Every Breath You Take’

Sting

James Earl Jones. Mufasa and Darth Vader

James Earl Jones 1931-2024: How the legend overcame his stutter to become the voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa

TV & Film

James Earl Jones in 1978

Star Wars and Lion King actor James Earl Jones dies, aged 93

TV & Film

The Goonies are making a comeback. (Credit: WARNER BROTHERS / Album)

The Goonies is getting a sequel with 1985 film's original cast poised to return

TV & Film