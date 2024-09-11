All the ways you can listen to Smooth 80s

How to listen to Smooth 80s online

You can listen to Smooth 80s online via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.

You can also click on the purple ‘Listen’ button on the Smooth homepage, and at the top of every article on the Smooth website.

There’s also much more on Global Player – including podcasts and playlists from Smooth, as well as from our sister stations Smooth Country, Smooth Chill, Smooth 70s, Smooth Soul, Classic FM, Gold, LBC, Heart, Radio X, Capital and Capital Xtra.