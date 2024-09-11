On Air Now
11 September 2024, 11:23 | Updated: 11 September 2024, 18:28
Here are all the ways you can listen to Smooth 80s.
1. Online via Global Player's Website
2. Via the Global Player mobile app
3. On Smart Speakers
4. On DAB Digital
You can listen to Smooth 80s online via Global Player, the official Smooth Radio app.
You can also click on the purple ‘Listen’ button on the Smooth homepage, and at the top of every article on the Smooth website.
There’s also much more on Global Player – including podcasts and playlists from Smooth, as well as from our sister stations Smooth Country, Smooth Chill, Smooth 70s, Smooth Soul, Classic FM, Gold, LBC, Heart, Radio X, Capital and Capital Xtra.
Download the Global Player app, or the Smooth Radio app, from the App Store or Google Play, and enjoy on the go.
Click here to download the Global Player app for iPhone and iPad >
Click here to download the Global Player app from Google Play (Android) >
If you’ve got a smart speaker, say to it “Play Smooth 80s” and enjoy Always the Best 80s Music.
Just say 'Hey Google, Play Smooth 80s'.
Just say “Hey Siri, Play Smooth 80s.”
You can also ask Siri on your iPhone or iPad to play Smooth via the Global Player app or Apple Music.
You can also listen on your Sonos smart speaker by adding ‘Global Player’ as a music source in your Sonos app or, to listen live, search for Smooth 80s within the new Sonos Radio section in the Sonos app.
On your radio, Smooth 80s is available nationally on DAB Digital Radio on D2.